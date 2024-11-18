Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Manipur: BJP Office Bearers Resign Amidst Worsening Situation In The State

Several BJP office bearers from Jiribam district submitted their resignations, citing the worsening situation in the state

Manipur: BJP Office Bearers Resign Amidst Worsening Situation In The State

On Monday, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers from Jiribam district in Manipur submitted their resignations, citing the worsening situation in the state. This development comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the deaths of six Meitei civilians abducted and killed by Kuki militants on November 11.

Despite the reports, the BJP state office clarified that no official resignation letters from the Jiribam Mandal committee have been received. The resigning leaders, however, signed a joint letter addressed to Manipur BJP Chief Sharda Devi, expressing their concerns over the deteriorating conditions.

One Killed, Another Injured in Police Firing

As protests intensified in the state, a 20-year-old protester, K. Athouba, was killed, and another was injured late Sunday night in the Jiribam district. The police stated that the incident occurred around 11 p.m. at Babupara when security forces opened fire to disperse a mob attempting to attack political offices.

The protestors, angered by the ongoing violence and perceived government inaction, reportedly ransacked and set fire to local offices of the BJP and Congress in Jiribam. Law enforcement was compelled to intervene to control the situation, leading to the fatal shooting.

Minister’s Residence Torched by Mob

In another alarming incident, a mob estimated at 300 to 400 people set ablaze the residence of Public Works Department (PWD) and Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) Minister Govindas Konthoujam.

The attack, which took place on Monday, caused extensive damage, with approximately 80% of the property destroyed. The minister’s office, located within the premises, was also completely gutted. Initial estimates place the losses at nearly ₹3 crore.

This violent act underscores the growing dissatisfaction among sections of the population, with public anger spilling into attacks on political establishments and properties.

Home Minister Reviews Security Amid Fragile Peace

As the violence intensifies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting on Monday to review the security situation in Manipur. Shah directed Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials to take all possible steps to restore peace and order in the conflict-hit state.

In a statement, the Home Ministry emphasized that security forces have been instructed to take necessary measures to stabilize the situation. “The security forces have been directed to restore law and order and ensure peace in the state,” the ministry said, acknowledging the fragile state of affairs.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Chairs Emergency Meeting To Address Growing Violence In Manipur

Filed under

bharatiya janata party (bjp) BJP Office Bearers Kuki Militants MANIPUR
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox