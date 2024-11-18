Manipur: BJP Office Bearers Resign Amidst Worsening Situation In The State

Several BJP office bearers from Jiribam district submitted their resignations, citing the worsening situation in the state

On Monday, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers from Jiribam district in Manipur submitted their resignations, citing the worsening situation in the state. This development comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the deaths of six Meitei civilians abducted and killed by Kuki militants on November 11.

Despite the reports, the BJP state office clarified that no official resignation letters from the Jiribam Mandal committee have been received. The resigning leaders, however, signed a joint letter addressed to Manipur BJP Chief Sharda Devi, expressing their concerns over the deteriorating conditions.

One Killed, Another Injured in Police Firing

As protests intensified in the state, a 20-year-old protester, K. Athouba, was killed, and another was injured late Sunday night in the Jiribam district. The police stated that the incident occurred around 11 p.m. at Babupara when security forces opened fire to disperse a mob attempting to attack political offices.

The protestors, angered by the ongoing violence and perceived government inaction, reportedly ransacked and set fire to local offices of the BJP and Congress in Jiribam. Law enforcement was compelled to intervene to control the situation, leading to the fatal shooting.

Minister’s Residence Torched by Mob

In another alarming incident, a mob estimated at 300 to 400 people set ablaze the residence of Public Works Department (PWD) and Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) Minister Govindas Konthoujam.

The attack, which took place on Monday, caused extensive damage, with approximately 80% of the property destroyed. The minister’s office, located within the premises, was also completely gutted. Initial estimates place the losses at nearly ₹3 crore.

This violent act underscores the growing dissatisfaction among sections of the population, with public anger spilling into attacks on political establishments and properties.

Home Minister Reviews Security Amid Fragile Peace

As the violence intensifies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting on Monday to review the security situation in Manipur. Shah directed Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials to take all possible steps to restore peace and order in the conflict-hit state.

In a statement, the Home Ministry emphasized that security forces have been instructed to take necessary measures to stabilize the situation. “The security forces have been directed to restore law and order and ensure peace in the state,” the ministry said, acknowledging the fragile state of affairs.