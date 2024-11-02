Manipur Government Releases Funds, More Funds For Hills Than Valleys, Check Here

In response to concerns about uneven development, the Government of Manipur has released official data outlining the fund allocation for road projects in the hill regions.

Days after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated that the state government is dedicated to the balanced development of both hill and valley regions, senior officials disclosed that a greater share of funds has been allocated to the hill areas.

This statement from the Manipur government follows accusations from certain Kuki groups, leaders, and MLAs, who allege that the state has disproportionately distributed the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In response to concerns about uneven development, the Government of Manipur has released official data outlining the fund allocation for road projects in the hill regions. From 2020 to 2025, a total of ₹2,395.51 crore has been sanctioned for hill development, with an additional ₹1,374.81 crore pending approval. In contrast, the valley regions have received ₹1,300.21 crore in sanctioned funds, with ₹1,125.97 crore awaiting approval.

The report highlights that projects funded under various initiatives, including the CRIF, RIDF, and NEC, emphasize significant investment in hill development.

This transparency in funding allocation aims to demonstrate that both hills and valleys are being prioritized for infrastructure improvements, promoting balanced development across the state.