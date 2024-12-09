Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Massive Fire Breaks In Scrap Shop In Pune, WATCH

A major fire broke out in several scrap godowns in the Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday morning.

A major fire broke out in several scrap godowns in the Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday morning. According to a senior official from the PCMC fire brigade, nearly all of the municipal corporation’s firefighting vehicles (15 in total) were deployed to tackle the blaze.

Additionally, firefighting vehicles from PMC, PMRDA, and private organizations such as TATA Motors were brought in to assist. The official confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

 

Filed under


