Massive Fire Breaks In Scrap Shop In Pune, WATCH

A major fire broke out in several scrap godowns in the Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday morning. According to a senior official from the PCMC fire brigade, nearly all of the municipal corporation’s firefighting vehicles (15 in total) were deployed to tackle the blaze.
Additionally, firefighting vehicles from PMC, PMRDA, and private organizations such as TATA Motors were brought in to assist. The official confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.
Fire Breaks out in a scrap godown in Kudalwadi. Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade Is Deployed To Contain Fire@pcmchsgsociety @pcmcindiagovin @pcmccomm @shekhardalal #pimpri #pimprifire #Kudalwadi #Pune @Punawale_forum pic.twitter.com/DKDs88xdXy
— Pune Pulse (@pulse_pune) December 9, 2024