Meet 10-year-old Atiqa Mir From Kashmir Set To Become First Indian Female To Race in World Series Karting

At just 10 years old, Atiqa Mir is on the cusp of history as she becomes the first Indian female to compete in the elite World Series Karting (WSK) Championships. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, this young trailblazer has secured a full-season contract with the renowned Babyrace team after a stellar test performance in Italy.

India’s karting prodigy, 10-year-old Atiqa Mir, is poised to make history as the first Indian female to compete in the prestigious World Series Karting (WSK) Championships. The young racer from Jammu and Kashmir has been signed for a full season by Babyrace, the 29-time championship-winning karting team, following her stellar performance during a test session at the La Conca circuit in southern Italy.

Competing at the Pinnacle of Karting

Atiqa will debut in all three WSK Championships this year: the WSK Super Master Series, the WSK Euro Series, and the WSK Final Cup. These series are widely regarded as the “Formula 1” of karting, attracting top global talent, leading kart manufacturers, and engine suppliers. The first race, the WSK Super Master Series, is scheduled for the coming weekend.

She will be the only female competitor in the highly competitive Mini class, which features a grid of over 60 drivers. Speaking about her upcoming debut, Atiqa said, “I am super thrilled to get this opportunity to race in WSK with Babyrace. This will be the highest level of karting I’ve ever driven in. I will have to learn a lot of new circuits, and racing in the winter will be a challenge, but I am up for it.”

Atiqa Mir Has A Legacy in Racing

Racing runs in Atiqa’s blood. Her father, Asif Nazir, India’s first National Karting Champion and Formula Asia Vice Champion, has been instrumental in her journey. Nazir, who will accompany Atiqa to Italy, acknowledged the challenges ahead. “Atiqa has managed to move up to the highest level of karting through her hard work and dedication. It will be tough for her racing against this quality of field. She has to learn new tracks, new conditions, and adapt to this environment. It will be a challenging and learning year for her,” he said.

India’s motorsport community has lauded Atiqa’s achievements. Former F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan commented, “Atiqa is proving herself as one of the brightest stars for the future of Indian Motorsport. Her pace and performances in the Middle East Championships have been exceptional, and she has carried that momentum into her European racing career. She became the first girl ever to win a race in the RMC International Trophy at the Le Mans Circuit last year.”

Atiqa Mir: An Inspiration for Kashmir and Beyond

Karthikeyan also highlighted her ranking as the number one female karter in the world in her age group. “This is an incredible achievement. Competing in the World Series Karting, which is the Formula 1 of the karting world, will be a big step forward. I urge everyone in motorsport to give her the best opportunities and support so she can fulfill her promise,” he added.

Atiqa's journey has inspired many in her home state and across the country. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his support on social media, saying, "10 years old and already making a name for herself. Atiqa will be racing in the World Series Kart races. It's where world champions like Max Verstappen have started racing. Perhaps we have a future F1 champ emerging from Kashmir 🏎️. Best of luck, Atiqa."

10 years old & already making a name for herself. Atiqa will be racing in the World Series Kart races. It’s where world champions like Max Verstappan have started racing. Perhaps we have a future F1 champ emerging from Kashmir 🏎️. Best of luck Atiqa. https://t.co/7xe4eTmMH2 via… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 26, 2025

Racing Among Legends

The WSK Championships have been the training ground for some of the greatest drivers in motorsport, including Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Sebastian Vettel. Atiqa joins an elite lineage of racers who have used the series as a springboard to the highest levels of motorsport.

