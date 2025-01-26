Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Babar Azam Shows His Dance Moves On The Field, But Fans Demand Runs Instead

Pakistan's Babar Azam surprised fans with a rare display of his lighter side, breaking into dance during the 2nd Test against West Indies in Multan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Babar Azam Shows His Dance Moves On The Field, But Fans Demand Runs Instead


Known for his calm demeanor on the cricket field, Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam surprised fans with a rare display of his lighter side during the second Test match against the West Indies in Multan. While the West Indies struggled at 68/8 on Day 1, with Pakistan’s spinners dominating the proceedings, Babar couldn’t contain his excitement and broke into spontaneous dance moves.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A video capturing the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing it across platforms. The clip showed Babar’s lighthearted gestures, a stark contrast to his usual composed nature. Some netizens humorously compared his moves to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s energetic celebrations, sparking a wave of memes and reactions online.

Here is the video:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the cheerful moment, Babar faced criticism for his underwhelming performance with the bat. He managed just 31 runs off 67 balls in Pakistan’s first innings, continuing his century drought in international cricket, which has now stretched beyond 60 innings. As Pakistan ended Day 2 at 76/4, chasing a target of 178 runs, questions loomed over Babar’s form and his ability to lead the team with the bat in crucial situations.

Fans were divided in their opinions, with some enjoying the rare glimpse of Babar’s fun side, while others expressed disappointment over his performance. “Babar should focus on scoring centuries instead of dancing,” tweeted one fan. Another quipped, “This is the side of Babar we rarely see. Let him enjoy the moment!”

The match remains finely poised, with Pakistan needing a strong effort from their middle order to secure victory. While Babar’s dancing skills brought smiles to fans, it is his performance with the bat that will ultimately decide the narrative around this Test.

ALSO READ: Australian Open: Italy’s Jannik Sinner Beats Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Clinches Second-Consecutive Title

Filed under

Babar Azam Cricket

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Did Arina Rodionova Retire And Divorce Ty Vickery? Shocking Career Shift Revealed!

Why Did Arina Rodionova Retire And Divorce Ty Vickery? Shocking Career Shift Revealed!

Deepika Padukone Stuns In White Ensemble At Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary Show: Netizens Says, ‘Rekhafication of Deepika’

Deepika Padukone Stuns In White Ensemble At Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary Show: Netizens Says, ‘Rekhafication of...

From Box Office To Your Screen: Marco Set To Stream On This OTT Platform

From Box Office To Your Screen: Marco Set To Stream On This OTT Platform

Maharashtra Reports First Guillain-Barre Syndrome Death: Outbreak In Pune With 73 Cases And 14 On Ventilators

Maharashtra Reports First Guillain-Barre Syndrome Death: Outbreak In Pune With 73 Cases And 14 On...

Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Insurrection Charges After Martial Law Attempt, Sparks Political Turmoil

Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Insurrection Charges After Martial Law Attempt, Sparks Political Turmoil

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Stuns In White Ensemble At Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary Show: Netizens Says, ‘Rekhafication of Deepika’

Deepika Padukone Stuns In White Ensemble At Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary Show: Netizens Says, ‘Rekhafication of

From Box Office To Your Screen: Marco Set To Stream On This OTT Platform

From Box Office To Your Screen: Marco Set To Stream On This OTT Platform

‘Let’s Uphold The Values Of The Constitution’, SRK’s Republic Day Message To His Fans

‘Let’s Uphold The Values Of The Constitution’, SRK’s Republic Day Message To His Fans

Jana Nayagan Second Look Out: Vijay Wields A Whip In Fierce New Poster, Recreates MGR’s Iconic Pose

Jana Nayagan Second Look Out: Vijay Wields A Whip In Fierce New Poster, Recreates MGR’s

Padma Bhushan For Balayya: Who Is This Star Honored Amidst Controversies?

Padma Bhushan For Balayya: Who Is This Star Honored Amidst Controversies?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox