Babar Azam Shows His Dance Moves On The Field, But Fans Demand Runs Instead

Known for his calm demeanor on the cricket field, Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam surprised fans with a rare display of his lighter side during the second Test match against the West Indies in Multan. While the West Indies struggled at 68/8 on Day 1, with Pakistan’s spinners dominating the proceedings, Babar couldn’t contain his excitement and broke into spontaneous dance moves.

A video capturing the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing it across platforms. The clip showed Babar’s lighthearted gestures, a stark contrast to his usual composed nature. Some netizens humorously compared his moves to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s energetic celebrations, sparking a wave of memes and reactions online.

Here is the video:

Babar Azam, Whenever Pakistan team needs him

pic.twitter.com/RN4VpRsuPr — The StatPadder (@The_statpadder) January 26, 2025

Despite the cheerful moment, Babar faced criticism for his underwhelming performance with the bat. He managed just 31 runs off 67 balls in Pakistan’s first innings, continuing his century drought in international cricket, which has now stretched beyond 60 innings. As Pakistan ended Day 2 at 76/4, chasing a target of 178 runs, questions loomed over Babar’s form and his ability to lead the team with the bat in crucial situations.

Fans were divided in their opinions, with some enjoying the rare glimpse of Babar’s fun side, while others expressed disappointment over his performance. “Babar should focus on scoring centuries instead of dancing,” tweeted one fan. Another quipped, “This is the side of Babar we rarely see. Let him enjoy the moment!”

The match remains finely poised, with Pakistan needing a strong effort from their middle order to secure victory. While Babar’s dancing skills brought smiles to fans, it is his performance with the bat that will ultimately decide the narrative around this Test.

