Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Australian Open: Italy’s Jannik Sinner Beats Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Clinches Second-Consecutive Title

The 22-year-old Italian continued to show the poise and power that have made him a dominant force on the ATP Tour as he played at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2025.

Australian Open: Italy's Jannik Sinner Beats Germany's Alexander Zverev, Clinches Second-Consecutive Title


Jannik Sinner has etched his name in the history of tennis as he outplayed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to claim his second successive Australian Open title and third Grand Slam trophy overall. With this win, Sinner becomes the first Italian male or female player to win three Major titles, surpassing the legendary Nicola Pietrangeli, who had two.

The 22-year-old Italian continued to show the poise and power that have made him a dominant force on the ATP Tour as he played at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2025. Sinner was contesting his third Grand Slam final, and he has now won all three, an achievement matched by only a select few in the sport’s history.

From the start, Sinner was the aggressor, dictating the pace of play with his powerful baseline game. The second seed, Zverev, could not match the Italian’s intensity, especially in the opening set. Sinner broke Zverev’s serve at 3-4, showing he could capitalize on pressure moments. The first set was over in a blink, with Sinner cruising to a 6-3 victory.

The second set provided a glimpse of Zverev’s resilience. Saving two break points at 1-1, the German began to find his rhythm, forcing Sinner into several tough service games. Zverev’s pressure was not enough to break the Italian, and the set went to a tense tiebreak. At 4-4, Sinner benefitted from a stroke of fortune when his forehand clipped the net and trickled over, giving him a crucial mini-break. He grabbed the opportunity, closing out the tiebreak 7-4 to take a two-set lead.

In the third set, Zverev seemed to run out of steam as Sinner continued to press the advantage. The Italians broke early and never looked back, sealing the match with a dominant 6-3 scoreline. His serve remained rock-solid throughout, and he showed the mental fortitude required to close out another Grand Slam victory.

This victory is special for Sinner, as he now joins the very elite list of players who have won their first three Grand Slam finals. Sinner has further consolidated his status as one of the brightest stars in the sport after an excellent Australian Open run where he broke through for his maiden title in 2024, taking the thrilling five-set final over Daniil Medvedev.

Zverev’s loss marks yet another painful defeat for him in the Grand Slam finals, having fallen in all three major finals that he contested. He simply could not crack through Sinner’s consistency and composure when the going gets tough.

A winner, Sinner comes at a time of uncertainty: he has to face an anti-doping case that may stop him from playing the French Open. He is acquitted of intent but will appear in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in April. This may also determine his fate in competing at the next Major.

However, for now, Sinner can bask in the glory of another monumental achievement. With his third Grand Slam title, he has firmly established himself as one of the top contenders in men’s tennis, and his future in the sport looks incredibly bright.

Sinner’s victory is a historic one for Italy, as he becomes the first Italian player—man or woman—to claim three Grand Slam singles titles. This is a testament to the great talent he possesses and the fantastic progress he has shown over the last few years. Fans of Italian tennis will have an even brighter future to look forward to with this star player, who has proven again and again that he will come up big on the biggest stages.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 Final: Sinner Has Taken The Lead ; Rod Laver Arena Rises For Neale Daniher

Australian Open Jannik Sinner

