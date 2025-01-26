Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Australian Open 2025 Final: Sinner Has Taken The Lead ; Rod Laver Arena Rises For Neale Daniher

Jannik Sinner took control of the men’s singles final at the Australian Open, winning the first set 6-3 in 46 minutes. After breaking Alexander Zverev in the eighth game, Sinner held his serve to love, showing superior play.

Australian Open 2025 Final: Sinner Has Taken The Lead ; Rod Laver Arena Rises For Neale Daniher

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2025 FINAL


Jannik Sinner has taken the lead in the men’s singles final.

He broke Zverev in the eighth game and then held his serve to love to win the first set 6-3 in 46 minutes.

A lot can change, but he has looked the superior player here at Rod Laver Arena.

Zverev will need to up the ante if he is to work his way back into this match. So far, he has only been able to test the world No.1 once in his five service games.

In comparison, he has been under pressure on his own serve.

The defending champion has surged to a “91 per cent win chance” on the official Australian Open website. It’s hard to argue with that calculation.

Interestingly, Zverev has lost both of his previous major finals in five sets – both times having led during the match. That scenario is a long shot from here. Sinner has huge momentum now.

Filed under

Australian Open 2025 Final

