Ministry of Civil Aviation Launches Medical Inspection Room At Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan For Employee Safety

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday launched the Medical Inspection Room at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi. The room will be manned by a Doctor and a Nurse along with necessary primary healthcare facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Vipin Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), said, “Sometimes while working, an employee or officer or any individual can face any medical issue. If no primary healthcare facility is available nearby, it can lead to a major incident. So, keeping that in mind, under the directions of the minister (Civil Aviation Minister), a Medical Inspection Room has been initiated on this campus. Doctors will always be available there during working hours. The support system will also be there so that immediate medical facilities can be provided. After that, they can be referred to nearby hospitals if needed.”

Further, he emphasised that the aviation sector is undergoing rapid transformation.

“If we talk about airports, their number has more than doubled in the last 10 years. The mode of travel is quickly shifting from rail to air. In such a scenario, constructing new airports and providing better facilities for travellers, as well as ensuring that international tourists return with a positive experience, is now available in India,” Kumar told ANI.

Recently, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and DRIIV (Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation) signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, marking a ground-breaking collaboration aimed at fostering innovation, enhancing operational safety, and supporting sustainable growth within the Indian aviation sector.

The event highlighted a shared commitment to creating a robust ecosystem that nurtures start-ups and accelerates the development of technological solutions tailored to the aviation industry. This partnership marks a significant step towards transforming India’s aviation landscape by promoting efficiency, safety, and environmentally sustainable practices.

(With ANI Inputs)

