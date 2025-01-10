‘Most people don’t like their jobs’: Bombay Shaving Company CEO’s Post On Work Culture Sparks Debate

Shantanu Deshpande, the founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, has sparked a heated conversation about work culture in India with a thought-provoking post on LinkedIn.

Shantanu Deshpande, the founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, has sparked a heated conversation about work culture in India with a thought-provoking post on LinkedIn. In his candid remarks, Deshpande reflected on the struggles of the workforce, the uneven distribution of wealth, and the deeply ingrained “work hard” mentality that has driven economies for centuries.

“Most People Don’t Like Their Jobs:” Bombay Shaving Ceo on Work Culture

Deshpande’s post delves into the widespread dissatisfaction among employees, describing it as a “tragic” realization. He wrote, “Most people don’t like their jobs. If financial security were assured, 99% wouldn’t show up to work the next day.” This statement challenges the fundamental motivations that push individuals to continue working, shedding light on the disconnection between job satisfaction and financial necessity.

A Universal Struggle Across Sectors

He went on to emphasize that dissatisfaction spans all industries and roles. “From blue-collar workforce to government employees to gig workers to factories to insurance salesmen to banks to small business owners to even ‘fun and employee-friendly startups’ like BSC (my HR is gonna kill me :)) – the story is the same. 19-20 ka farak (minor difference),” Deshpande noted.

His candid acknowledgment of the challenges in his own company, Bombay Shaving Company, adds an honest layer to his critique of the broader system.

Bombay Shaving CEO on Wealth Inequality and the “Work Hard” Narrative

A striking part of Deshpande’s post was his commentary on wealth inequality in India. He revealed that approximately 2,000 families control 18% of the nation’s wealth but contribute less than 1.8% of its taxes. “That’s just INSANE. Not sure of the numbers, but they definitely do not pay even 1.8% of the taxes,” he wrote.

Acknowledging his own role as an “equity builder,” albeit on a smaller scale, Deshpande admitted that perpetuating the “work hard and climb up” narrative is both self-serving and reflective of a lack of alternatives. “We don’t know any other way,” he admitted, hinting at the systemic nature of this ideology.

The “Dangling Carrot” System

Deshpande compared India’s work culture to a “dangling carrot” system, where workers are lured away from their families and homes with the promise of a paycheck. “We’ve come to accept this because it’s been the norm for over 250 years. That’s how nations have been built, so we continue to do it,” he wrote, highlighting the entrenched nature of this work structure.

Ending his post on a reflective note, Deshpande urged those in privileged positions to show empathy and generosity toward those with fewer resources. “Life is very hard for most people. Very few will change that. Most people carry invisible burdens on tired shoulders and smile their way through inevitability. If you are privileged, be kind and generous and push as many people up as you can,” he concluded.

The LinkedIn post quickly gained traction, with users engaging in a vibrant debate about the insights shared by Deshpande. While many applauded his honesty and call for empathy, others questioned the feasibility of changing such deep-rooted systems.