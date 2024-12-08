MP Nishikant Dubey Dares Rahul Gandhi For Ten Questions In Parliament Over George Soros Ploy

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Rahul Gandhi of colluding with the OCCRP and George Soros to destabilize India’s economy. Dubey plans to question Gandhi in the Lok Sabha regarding these allegations.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ten straight questions on the issue of ‘George Soros backed ploy to destabilise India’ in Parliament. “After yesterday’s statement, I will have to ask Rahul Gandhi my 10 questions in the Lok Sabha. The opposition is trying to suppress my voice in Parliament. Lok Sabha Rule 357 gives me the right to ask questions. Waiting for tomorrow,” Dubey said.

“Media portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros have colluded with the opposition to ruin India’s economy and defame the Modi government,” alleged Dubey in a tweet on X.

कल अमेरिकी दूतावास के अधिकारियों का बयान मैंने बारम्बार पढ़ा ।उन्होंने यह माना कि OCCRP को अमेरिकी सरकार पैसा देती है, सोरोस का फाउंडेशन तो पैसा देता ही है ।OCCRP ,सोरोस का काम भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था को चौपट करना है,मोदी सरकार को बदनाम करना है,विपक्ष के नेताओं के साथ मिलकर ।कल के… pic.twitter.com/54ke2lJOyR — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) December 8, 2024

Yesterday the US Government had dismissed the allegations made by BJP that the US state department and elements in the American deep state were behind attempts to destabilise India through targeted attacks on PM Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani. “It is dissapointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations,” said the statement issued by US embassy.

“Yesterday I read the statement of the US embassy officials again and again. They admitted that the US government funds OCCRP, and Soros’ foundation also funds it,” Dubey said while reacting to US embassy’s statement.