Monday, December 23, 2024
Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana Registration Starts Today, Know How To Register

Kejriwal personally began the registration campaign by visiting homes across Delhi, kicking off a door-to-door registration initiative.

Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, recently launched the registration process for two key schemes aimed at supporting women and senior citizens in the city: the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojna and the Sanjeevani Yojna. Kejriwal personally began the registration campaign by visiting homes across Delhi, kicking off a door-to-door registration initiative.

On Sunday, Kejriwal addressed the public, stating, “We promised a Rs 2,100 bonus for mothers and sisters, and people have been eagerly asking when the registration will begin. I’m happy to announce that registration for the Mahila Samman Nidhi will start tomorrow, and our teams will be going door-to-door to assist with the process.”

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojna

Eligibility:

  • The woman must be a registered voter in Delhi.
  • Her annual income should not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh.
  • She must be between the ages of 18 and 60.
  • Women already receiving benefits from any pension scheme are ineligible.
  • Those who own a four-wheeler or have paid income tax in the previous financial year will also be excluded.

Benefits: Eligible women will receive Rs 1,000 as financial assistance under the scheme. Kejriwal further announced that if the AAP government retains power in the upcoming elections, the financial support would increase to Rs 2,100.

Application Process: There is no need to visit government offices to apply. Women who wish to register can do so at their doorstep, with AAP volunteers visiting their localities. Women need to have their voter ID cards for registration. If a woman does not have a voter ID, the volunteers will help her get enrolled on the voter list.

Sanjeevani Yojna

Eligibility:

  • The applicant must be 60 years of age or older.
  • The person must be a resident of Delhi.

Benefits: The Sanjeevani Yojna offers free and comprehensive health coverage to senior citizens, with the Delhi government covering the costs of treatment at both public and private hospitals. This scheme is particularly aimed at supporting the middle class.

Application Process: The registration process for the Sanjeevani Yojna will be carried out simultaneously with the Mahila Samman Yojna, using the same door-to-door registration method.

Both schemes are designed to provide significant financial and health support to the women and senior citizens of Delhi, ensuring that the benefits reach those who need them the most.

