Mumbai Air Pollution Worsens: GRAP-4 Enforced, Check Key Restrictions Amid Rising AQI Levels

Mumbai's air quality has worsened, prompting the enforcement of GRAP-4 restrictions. Construction activities in areas with AQI above 200, like Borivali East and Byculla, are suspended. No new trenching permissions will be granted as measures aim to combat pollution.

As the air pollution in Mumbai worsens, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has enforced GRAP-4 restrictions, which stall all constructions in the zones where the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 200.

The municipal commissioner stated that GRAP-4 norms have been triggered in areas such as Borivali East and Byculla, where AQI levels have continually remained poor. “In places where the AQI crosses 200, all construction works would be stopped instantly under GRAP-4 norms,” he added. No extra stop-work notice will be served to developers after the threshold is crossed.

The BMC has banned construction in Borivali East and Byculla with immediate effect. New trenching permissions are also put on hold by the BMC till air quality improves. Developers found violating the construction ban face penalties under Section 52 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

Understand GRAP-4 Restrictions

Measuring AQI in GRAP-4, part of India’s winter air pollution control framework, totally prohibits construction when its levels cross the ‘severe’ category. Such restrictions were recently imposed on Delhi due to deteriorating air quality with adverse weather conditions.

The Air Quality Index measures pollution levels, with specific benchmarks set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB):

Good (0-50): Minimal impact

Satisfactory (51-100): Minor discomfort

Moderate (101-200): Breathing discomfort for sensitive groups

Poor (201-300): Breathing discomfort for most

Very Poor (301-400): Health impact on prolonged exposure

Severe (401 and above): Serious health effects

Mumbai’s Pollution Challenge

According to a BMC statement issued on December 30, the BMC has inspected 877 construction sites, of which it issued ‘Stop Work Notices’ at 286 locations so far. However, this work will continue regularly.

Air quality complaints have been received through ‘Mumbai Air App,’ which has so far received 412 complaints, out of which 350 have been dealt with. According to the statement, between November 4, 2023, and December 10, 2024, a total of 352 cases of open garbage burning have been reported, and cases have been filed against the offenders.

