Nagpur: 45-Years-Old Psychologist Arrested For Exploiting And Blackmailing 50 Students For Over 15 Years

A married woman was the first one to report to the Police that the Psychologist had been blackmailing her, threatening to show explicit pictures to her husband.

A 45-year-old psychologist and personality development counsellor was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly sexually exploiting and blackmailing at least 50 students over the past 15 years.

The accused, who ran a clinic and a residential program in east Nagpur, is currently lodged in Nagpur Central Prison, police confirmed.

The Hudkeshwar police have registered three cases against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Investigations reveal that the accused lured students, particularly girls, with promises of personal and professional development, only to exploit them under the guise of grooming.

A Disturbing Modus Operandi

The accused reportedly organized learning trips and personality development camps in various regions of Vidarbha, including Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia.

During these trips, he would allegedly consume alcohol, engage in sexual acts, and capture explicit photographs of his victims. The victims were then blackmailed with these photographs to ensure their silence.

The psychologist also convinced parents to enroll their children, especially girls, in his programs, promising to instill interpersonal, academic, and professional skills.

Many parents entrusted him as their children’s “local guardian,” allowing him to exert further control over the students.

According to police, the accused manipulated his victims into consuming specific medicines during these trips, raising suspicions about drug use. Explicit photos and videos were later recovered from the accused’s phone, strengthening the case against him.

The Whistleblower

The sinister activities came to light when a 27-year-old married woman, a former student, approached the Hudkeshwar police.

The survivor reported that the accused had been blackmailing her using explicit photographs from her time at the institution, threatening to reveal them to her husband. With her husband’s support, she filed a complaint, exposing the psychologist’s long-running abuse.

Following her testimony, police tracked down other victims and encouraged them to come forward. However, many survivors, now married, are reportedly hesitant to dig up their traumatic past, fearing social stigma and familial repercussions.

Police Investigation

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal has formed a special committee to ensure a thorough investigation and support for the victims. The committee, led by Zonal DCP Rashmitha Rao, includes child welfare committee members and district child protection officers to provide technical and legal assistance.

“The accused exploited his position of trust and manipulated students into silence through coercion and fear. We are working to build an airtight case to ensure a conviction,” said a senior police official.

Police have also launched a manhunt for two women accused of assisting the psychologist in recruiting students for his programs. One of the women is reportedly his student-turned-wife, who allegedly played an active role in the operations.

