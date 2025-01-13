Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Nagpur: 45-Years-Old Psychologist Arrested For Exploiting And Blackmailing 50 Students For Over 15 Years

A married woman was the first one to report to the Police that the Psychologist had been blackmailing her, threatening to show explicit pictures to her husband.

Nagpur: 45-Years-Old Psychologist Arrested For Exploiting And Blackmailing 50 Students For Over 15 Years

A 45-year-old psychologist and personality development counsellor was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly sexually exploiting and blackmailing at least 50 students over the past 15 years.

The accused, who ran a clinic and a residential program in east Nagpur, is currently lodged in Nagpur Central Prison, police confirmed.

The Hudkeshwar police have registered three cases against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Investigations reveal that the accused lured students, particularly girls, with promises of personal and professional development, only to exploit them under the guise of grooming.

A Disturbing Modus Operandi

The accused reportedly organized learning trips and personality development camps in various regions of Vidarbha, including Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia.

During these trips, he would allegedly consume alcohol, engage in sexual acts, and capture explicit photographs of his victims. The victims were then blackmailed with these photographs to ensure their silence.

The psychologist also convinced parents to enroll their children, especially girls, in his programs, promising to instill interpersonal, academic, and professional skills.

Many parents entrusted him as their children’s “local guardian,” allowing him to exert further control over the students.

According to police, the accused manipulated his victims into consuming specific medicines during these trips, raising suspicions about drug use. Explicit photos and videos were later recovered from the accused’s phone, strengthening the case against him.

The Whistleblower

The sinister activities came to light when a 27-year-old married woman, a former student, approached the Hudkeshwar police.

The survivor reported that the accused had been blackmailing her using explicit photographs from her time at the institution, threatening to reveal them to her husband. With her husband’s support, she filed a complaint, exposing the psychologist’s long-running abuse.

Following her testimony, police tracked down other victims and encouraged them to come forward. However, many survivors, now married, are reportedly hesitant to dig up their traumatic past, fearing social stigma and familial repercussions.

Police Investigation

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal has formed a special committee to ensure a thorough investigation and support for the victims. The committee, led by Zonal DCP Rashmitha Rao, includes child welfare committee members and district child protection officers to provide technical and legal assistance.

“The accused exploited his position of trust and manipulated students into silence through coercion and fear. We are working to build an airtight case to ensure a conviction,” said a senior police official.

Police have also launched a manhunt for two women accused of assisting the psychologist in recruiting students for his programs. One of the women is reportedly his student-turned-wife, who allegedly played an active role in the operations.

ALSO READ: Badlapur School Sexual Assault Victims Very Young, Trial Should Be Fast-Tracked”: Bombay HC

Filed under

Psychologist

Advertisement

Also Read

Prepare For Sky Show: Rare Comet To Light Night Sky After 160,000 Years

Prepare For Sky Show: Rare Comet To Light Night Sky After 160,000 Years

Iraq’s Prime Minister Announces Plans To Sign Security Agreement With Britain

Iraq’s Prime Minister Announces Plans To Sign Security Agreement With Britain

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Randeep Surjewala: Congress’ ‘One Person, One Post’ Rule Allows For Flexibility

Randeep Surjewala: Congress’ ‘One Person, One Post’ Rule Allows For Flexibility

Delhi Elections: EC Approves AAP Candidate Awadh Ojha’s Voter ID Transfer To Delhi, Confirms Kejriwal

Delhi Elections: EC Approves AAP Candidate Awadh Ojha’s Voter ID Transfer To Delhi, Confirms Kejriwal

Entertainment

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox