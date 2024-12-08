Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
No Hotel And Restaurant Services To Bangladesh Nationals In Tripura

This decision, effective from December 2, 2024, comes amid growing concerns over the rising persecution of Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

No Hotel And Restaurant Services To Bangladesh Nationals In Tripura

In a decisive move, the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association (ATHROA) has announced a ban on providing services to Bangladeshi nationals. This decision, effective from December 2, 2024, comes amid growing concerns over the rising persecution of Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Bhaskar Chakraborty, Secretary of ATHROA, explained the rationale behind the resolution. “The recent disrespect shown towards the Indian national flag in Bangladesh and other incidents involving the Bangladesh High Commission have deeply disturbed us. Such actions demand a strong response, and this is one way we can express our solidarity with the affected communities,” he stated.

Chakraborty also highlighted the practical concerns behind the ban. “If any untoward incident occurs involving a Bangladeshi guest, the responsibility falls entirely on the hotel owners. To prevent such risks, we decided unanimously on December 2 to stop accepting new bookings from Bangladeshi nationals. Those already checked in prior to the announcement will not be asked to leave but will not be allowed to extend their stays,” he clarified.

Exceptions, however, will be made for individuals arriving for medical treatment under critical circumstances, provided they carry valid documents. “We do not want to deny help to those in genuine need,” added Chakraborty.

ATHROA emphasized that the decision was not an act of hostility but a response to the alarming rise in incidents against minorities in Bangladesh. “Tripura has always been a land of hospitality, welcoming people from across borders. However, recent developments, including the disrespectful treatment of the Indian flag, cannot be ignored,” read a statement from the association.

Sumit Saha, President of ATHROA, echoed these sentiments in a conversation with Tripura Times. “The persecution of minorities in Bangladesh is unacceptable, and our association stands firmly against it. While we respect all religions and cultures, we cannot remain silent when such incidents occur,” he said.

This unprecedented move signals a shift in Tripura’s approach to cross-border relations and has sparked discussions on the role of civil society in addressing international human rights concerns.

Also Read: Who Is Abu Mohammad al-Julani ? Rebel Leader Capturing Assad's Syria

