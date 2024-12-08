Who Is Abu Mohammad al-Julani ? Rebel Leader Capturing Assad’s Syria

Assad regime was found in rapid retreat in all such operations due to the swift attack that happened with the leadership of controversial Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Syria remains under the limelight after the rebels forces launched their major onslaught at President Bashar al-Assad regime by snatching cities Aleppo, Hama, and Daraa. Assad regime was found in rapid retreat in all such operations due to the swift attack that happened with the leadership of controversial Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. (HTS).

Who Is Abu Mohammad al-Julani ?

After previously being under the wing of al-Qaeda, HTS (Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham) is now the preeminent rebel formation. The organization, led by Abu Mohammad al-Julani, has spearheaded attacks against Assad’s forces, taking considerable territory.

Al-Julani, with a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head, is thought to have been born as Ahmed al-Shara, either in Damascus or Deir ez-Zor, although this is not known for sure. He reportedly studied medicine before entering the ranks of extremist groups and then became a prominent figure in the Syrian insurgency.

The Jihadist Movements

Al-Julani began his association with the jihadist movements with the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. He joined al-Qaeda during that period and was later detained in 2010 in Camp Bucca, a prison in Iraq. It was there that he forged connections with figures who later established the Islamic State, including its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Al-Julani was sent by al-Baghdadi in 2011 to fortify IS in Syria. The leader eventually broke away from the group and aligned Nusra Front with al-Qaeda. Through consolidation of various factions by 2017, he now leads the fight against the Assad regime through HTS.

HTS’s Regional Influence and Controversial Stance

HTS has become the dominant power in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, which it rules through the “Salvation Government.” Although this group has an Islamist structure, it has separated itself from al-Qaeda and claimed its goal is only to bring down Assad, rejecting global jihad.

In an interview in 2021, al-Julani said, “This region does not pose a threat to Europe or America. Our goal is to remove Assad.” HTS has even clamped down on extremist groups like al-Qaeda and the Islamic State within its territory.

While HTS has moved to present a more moderate image, it still upholds Islamic law in regions it holds and has been accused of human rights abuses. However, the United Nations, the U.S., and other countries have classified HTS as a terrorist organization based on its previous affiliations.

Also Read: Syria Crisis: The Death Of Assad Dynasty, Decoding How A Shia Follower Ruled A Sunni Nation For Decades