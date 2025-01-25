The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards for 2025, recognizing exceptional contributions across various fields.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards for 2025, recognizing exceptional contributions across various fields. This year’s list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Among these, one is a duo award, counted as a single honor.

Padma Vibhushan Highlights

The Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, has been posthumously awarded to legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha and former Suzuki Motor CEO Osamu Suzuki. Both have left an indelible mark in their respective domains, inspiring generations with their work.

Padma Bhushan Honorees

Actor, politician, and philanthropist Nandamuri Balakrishna has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, honoring his multifaceted contributions and upholding the legacy of his father, the legendary N. T. Rama Rao.

Heartfelt congratulations to Telugu cinema legend and Hindupur MLA, Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu, on being conferred the Padma Bhushan! Upholding the legendary NTR Garu’s legacy, you have excelled in cinema, politics, and philanthropy. Your dedication to public welfare,… pic.twitter.com/rC4HEABLmN — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 25, 2025

Notable Padma Shri Recipients

The Padma Shri awards this year spotlight a diverse range of achievers:

Arijit Singh , the celebrated playback singer, has been honored for his exceptional contributions to Indian music.

, the celebrated playback singer, has been honored for his exceptional contributions to Indian music. Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin , recognized for his outstanding achievements in the sport, adds another feather to his illustrious career.

, recognized for his outstanding achievements in the sport, adds another feather to his illustrious career. Spiritual leader Sadhvi Ritambhara has been acknowledged for her impactful work in social and spiritual development.

Ajith Kumar’s Heartfelt Message

Actor and motorsports enthusiast Ajith Kumar, a Padma awardee this year, shared an emotional message expressing his gratitude to the President, Prime Minister, and everyone who has supported him. In his statement, he reflected on the significance of the award, his journey in cinema, motorsports, and shooting, and his appreciation for the support of his family, fans, and collaborators.

Ajith Kumar’s heartfelt tribute to his late father, appreciation for his wife Shalini, and his dedication to his children Anoushka and Aadvik resonated deeply with his supporters. He also acknowledged the contributions of various sports organizations that encouraged his endeavors beyond cinema.

I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a… — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) January 25, 2025

Overview of Padma Awards 2025

The Padma Awards continue to uphold India’s tradition of honoring exceptional talent and dedication across fields. From arts, science, and sports to public affairs and social work, the awards celebrate the spirit of excellence and service to the nation.

This year’s ceremony will once again stand as a testament to the diverse and inspiring achievements of the Indian people, shining a spotlight on those who make the country proud through their unwavering commitment and contributions.

