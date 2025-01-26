PM Modi Pays Homage To Nation’s Fallen Heroes At The National War Memorial On 76th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the 76th Republic Day celebrations by paying homage to the nation’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the 76th Republic Day celebrations by paying homage to the nation’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Upholding tradition, PM Modi laid a wreath at the iconic memorial, honoring the sacrifices of soldiers who gave their lives in service to the nation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following this solemn tribute, the much-anticipated Republic Day parade and celebrations commenced at Kartavya Path, marking the nation’s journey of progress and unity.

76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/pIAQrGBn8V Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

Chief Guest and Highlights of the Parade

This year, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto graced the occasion as the chief guest. Reflecting the government’s focus on increasing public participation in events of national significance, around 10,000 guests were invited to witness the grand spectacle at Kartavya Path.

The parade showcased 31 tableaux centered on the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India: Heritage and Development). In a historic first, a tri-services tableau highlighted the spirit of jointness and integration among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Adding to the grandeur, over 5,000 cultural performers adorned the entire length of Kartavya Path, presenting mesmerizing performances that celebrated India’s diverse traditions and vibrant heritage.

National War Memorial: A Tribute to Valor

The National War Memorial, inaugurated in 2019, served as the focal point for the morning’s homage. The memorial, featuring four concentric circles—‘Amar Chakra,’ ‘Veerta Chakra,’ ‘Tyag Chakra,’ and ‘Rakshak Chakra’—is dedicated to over 26,000 soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

With its eternal flame, merged with the iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti in 2022, the memorial stands as a symbol of national pride. It commemorates the bravery of soldiers who fought in landmark conflicts, including the 1962 India-China War, the Indo-Pak Wars of 1947, 1965, and 1971, the Kargil War in 1999, and UN peacekeeping missions.

Spanning over 40 acres, the memorial’s granite tablets bear the names of 25,942 martyrs etched in golden letters, immortalizing their sacrifice.

Also Read: 76th Republic Day: 31 CBI Officers Awarded Police Medals, Here’s The List Of Key Recipients