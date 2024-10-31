PM Modi’s Diwali Tribute: IAF Flypast & Floral Offerings To Sardar Patel In Gujarat

The annual event, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, includes a range of ceremonies that underscore Patel’s contributions to India’s unity and independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join National Unity Day celebrations on Thursday in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. The annual event, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, includes a range of ceremonies that underscore Patel’s contributions to India’s unity and independence.

Commemorative Events at Statue of Unity

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi’s tribute at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia will begin with a floral offering to Patel, followed by an Indian Air Force flypast. Modi will also lead the National Unity Day pledge and witness an elaborate Ekta Diwas Parade. The parade will feature 16 contingents from nine states, representatives from central armed police forces, the National Cadet Corps, and a marching band.

A highlight of the event will be performances and displays by various groups, including a Hell March by the National Security Guard (NSG), a display of martial arts by the Border Security Force (BSF), and a daredevil motorcycle act by BSF and CRPF members. Schoolchildren will perform with a piped band, while the Indian Air Force’s ‘Surya Kiran’ team will execute an aerial display.

Modi’s Development Projects in Kevadia

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi launched multiple development projects valued at over ₹284 crore in Kevadia on Wednesday. These projects are focused on enhancing visitor amenities and promoting sustainability at Ekta Nagar, which houses the Statue of Unity. Among these are new tourist centers and initiatives aimed at elevating the global appeal of the area. The additions include 24 sculptures inspired by themes of “water, nature, and unity,” crafted at a symposium organized by the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SAPTI).

“Inaugurated key development works in Kevadia which will further enhance the facilities there,” Modi shared in a post on X, reflecting his commitment to local infrastructure improvements.

Focus on Sustainable Development and Civic Engagement

Modi also held discussions with young civil servants attending the 99th Common Foundation Course, ‘Aarambh 6.0,’ at Ekta Nagar. In his address, he emphasized ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (people’s participation) as a cornerstone for improving governance and enhancing citizens’ ‘Ease of Living.’ This year’s training theme, “Roadmap for Atma Nirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” brought together 653 Officer Trainees from 16 Indian civil services and three trainees from Bhutan.

The Prime Minister’s developmental initiatives in Ekta Nagar include the inauguration of a four-megawatt solar power project worth ₹23.26 crore. Modi underscored the importance of green energy in making Ekta Nagar a national model for sustainable development and tourism.

Infrastructure Enhancements at Ekta Nagar

To improve visitor accessibility, Modi inaugurated the first phase of a walkway linking Bus Khadi (Bus Bay) to Viewpoint-1 and opened a newly constructed road connecting Ekta Dwar to Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan. These developments, along with the solar power project, align with Modi’s vision for a self-sustaining, eco-friendly urban model at Ekta Nagar.

“Ekta Nagar is set to become a national model, not only for tourism but also for sustainable development and civic facilities,” an official release noted, describing the town’s potential to blend robust infrastructure with green policies.

Modi concluded his visit by viewing exhibits showcasing these new developments, reiterating his commitment to transforming Ekta Nagar into a global tourism hub and a symbol of India’s sustainable growth.

