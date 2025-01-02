Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

PM’s Annual Chadar Offering: Honoring Ajmer Sharif Dargah’s Tradition Since 1947

PM Modi continues the 77-year-old tradition of sending a ceremonial chadar to Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will offer the sacred cloth, which stands for peace and unity, in the name of the PM.

PM’s Annual Chadar Offering: Honoring Ajmer Sharif Dargah’s Tradition Since 1947

The annual ritual of presenting a ceremonial chadar at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of the Prime Minister is continued this year, symbolizing a gesture of unity, peace, and devotion. Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, will represent the Prime Minister during this significant occasion. Scheduled for January 4, the event coincides with the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a revered Sufi saint.

Continued Decades Of Respects

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Head of Sufi Foundation and Gaddi Nashin of Ajmer Dargah said that this tradition has been continued since 1947. He added that for last ten years the Prime Minister has been sending chadar here along with the message of peace and brotherhood. It indicates that this is all what this nation stands for.

The Urs begins with the sighting of the moon, which marks the beginning of six days of spiritual observance and prayer. This sacred period includes the ceremonial opening of the Jannati Darwaza, a gateway believed to grant a place in heaven to those who pass through it. According to Dargah cleric Syed Munnawar Chishti, this unique opportunity attracts thousands of pilgrims, underscoring the spiritual significance of the event.

Chadar Offering Ceremony

Following tradition, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs would be presenting the chadar on behalf of the Prime Minister at the Dargah Sharif. Mr Rijiju would be arriving at the Jaipur airport on early Saturday morning and would drive to Ajmer. The chadar offering ceremony would take place at 11 a.m. during the Urs celebrations, bringing yet another powerful moment of worship into the program.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Punjab Government to Provide Medical Aid to Farmers’ Leader

Filed under

Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Advertisement

Also Read

2024 Becomes Hottest Year On Record In India, Breaking 2016’s Record

2024 Becomes Hottest Year On Record In India, Breaking 2016’s Record

Caught On Camera: Kerala School Bus Accident Claims Life of 10-Year-Old, 18 Students Injured

Caught On Camera: Kerala School Bus Accident Claims Life of 10-Year-Old, 18 Students Injured

Arif Mohammad Khan Sworn In As Bihar Governor

Arif Mohammad Khan Sworn In As Bihar Governor

‘Burqa Ban’ Officially Comes Into Effect In Switzerland, No Face Coverings Allowed From Jan 1

‘Burqa Ban’ Officially Comes Into Effect In Switzerland, No Face Coverings Allowed From Jan 1

Elon Musk Confirms Bomb Caused Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel In Las Vegas | Video

Elon Musk Confirms Bomb Caused Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel In Las Vegas |...

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox