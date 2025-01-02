PM’s Annual Chadar Offering: Honoring Ajmer Sharif Dargah’s Tradition Since 1947

PM Modi continues the 77-year-old tradition of sending a ceremonial chadar to Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will offer the sacred cloth, which stands for peace and unity, in the name of the PM.

The annual ritual of presenting a ceremonial chadar at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of the Prime Minister is continued this year, symbolizing a gesture of unity, peace, and devotion. Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, will represent the Prime Minister during this significant occasion. Scheduled for January 4, the event coincides with the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a revered Sufi saint.

Continued Decades Of Respects

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Head of Sufi Foundation and Gaddi Nashin of Ajmer Dargah said that this tradition has been continued since 1947. He added that for last ten years the Prime Minister has been sending chadar here along with the message of peace and brotherhood. It indicates that this is all what this nation stands for.

The Urs begins with the sighting of the moon, which marks the beginning of six days of spiritual observance and prayer. This sacred period includes the ceremonial opening of the Jannati Darwaza, a gateway believed to grant a place in heaven to those who pass through it. According to Dargah cleric Syed Munnawar Chishti, this unique opportunity attracts thousands of pilgrims, underscoring the spiritual significance of the event.

Chadar Offering Ceremony

Following tradition, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs would be presenting the chadar on behalf of the Prime Minister at the Dargah Sharif. Mr Rijiju would be arriving at the Jaipur airport on early Saturday morning and would drive to Ajmer. The chadar offering ceremony would take place at 11 a.m. during the Urs celebrations, bringing yet another powerful moment of worship into the program.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Punjab Government to Provide Medical Aid to Farmers’ Leader