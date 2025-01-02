Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Punjab Government to Provide Medical Aid to Farmers’ Leader

The Supreme Court has granted the Punjab government an extension until January 6 to comply with its December 20 order, which directed the state to provide medical assistance and hospitalize farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Punjab Government to Provide Medical Aid to Farmers’ Leader

The Supreme Court has granted the Punjab government an extension until January 6 to comply with its December 20 order, which directed the state to provide medical assistance and hospitalize farmers’ leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26, raising concerns over his deteriorating health and the state’s inaction.The apex court has also instructed the Chief Secretary of Punjab to file a compliance affidavit by Monday, confirming adherence to its directive. The court emphasized the urgency of the matter, given Dallewal’s critical condition.

Background of Dallewal’s Protest

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmers’ leader, began his hunger strike on November 26 to draw attention to unresolved grievances related to the farmers’ protest. The demonstration stems from allegations that the Modi government failed to fulfill promises made to the farmers during the 2020-2021 protests against the now-repealed farm laws.

Farmers claim that despite the repeal of the controversial farm laws, key assurances—such as legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP), debt relief, and withdrawal of cases against protestors—remain unfulfilled. These unresolved issues have reignited protests in Punjab and other states.

Dallewal’s health has significantly deteriorated due to his prolonged hunger strike. Medical experts have warned of severe complications if immediate intervention is not provided. The Supreme Court’s intervention highlights the gravity of the situation and the need for prompt action.

Punjab Government’s Responsibility

The Punjab government faces mounting pressure to act swiftly, balancing its accountability to the court and the demands of the farming community. The state’s delay in addressing the issue has drawn criticism from both the judiciary and the farmers’ unions.

This incident underscores the ongoing tensions between the government and farmers, even after the withdrawal of the farm laws. The spotlight on Dallewal’s hunger strike has reignited discussions about the need for systemic reforms and greater transparency in addressing farmers’ concerns.

As the January 6 deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the Punjab government’s response to the Supreme Court’s directive and its impact on the broader farmers’ movement.

Punjab Government Supreme Court

