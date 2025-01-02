Home
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Labels CM Atishi as Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Puppet,’ Challenges AAP’s Temple-Building Record

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, accusing Chief Minister Atishi of being a mere puppet controlled by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He also questioned AAP’s contributions to temple construction during its tenure in power.

Tiwari criticized Atishi, alleging that she lacks independent authority. “Nobody is listening to Atishi nowadays; she is just a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal, who is using her as a remote,” he said.

AAP’s Record on Temple Construction Questioned

Highlighting religious sentiments, Tiwari questioned AAP’s temple-building initiatives over its 10-year tenure. “How many temples did they build? We are the ones who make temples,” he stated, urging the AAP government to equally compensate Hindu priests (pujaris) as they do Muslim clerics (maulvis).

“If there is even a little bit of ethics left with Arvind Kejriwal and his party, they should count the total amount paid to maulvis and pay the same to pujaris,” he added.

In response, Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of hypocrisy, alleging that the party feigns protection of Hinduism while covertly endorsing temple demolitions.

“The dual face of BJP is revealed through such orders. On one hand, they pretend to protect Hinduism, while on the other, they secretly instruct their appointed officers and LG to demolish temples,” Atishi stated during a press conference.

Temple Demolitions in Delhi: A Controversial Move

Atishi referred to a meeting of the Religious Committee held on November 22, where it was decided to demolish several temples across Delhi. These include locations in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur, and Sultanpuri. A Buddhist temple in Sundar Nagari was also listed.

“The Delhi LG has approved these decisions, and now DMs and SDMs are preparing to demolish these temples,” Atishi claimed, calling out BJP’s alleged involvement.

Broader Political Context

This exchange comes amid escalating tensions between AAP and BJP, with both sides accusing each other of exploiting religious issues for political gain. While BJP questions AAP’s contributions to Hindu culture, AAP counters with accusations of BJP’s duplicity.

This war of words highlights the growing polarization and communal undertones in Delhi’s political landscape, potentially shaping voter sentiment ahead of future elections.

