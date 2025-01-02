Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

‘AAP Has No Sympathy For Farmers’ Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan Accuses Delhi Government

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for neglecting the welfare of farmers in the national capital.

‘AAP Has No Sympathy For Farmers’ Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan Accuses Delhi Government

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for neglecting the welfare of farmers in the national capital. In a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Chauhan alleged that the AAP government has hindered the implementation of several farmer-friendly schemes initiated by the Centre. He expressed concern over the growing discontent among farmers in Delhi, who, according to him, are being deprived of essential benefits due to the Delhi government’s lack of action.

Chauhan Accuses Delhi Government of Blocking Central Schemes

In his letter, Chauhan emphasized that the Delhi government has continuously prevented the central government’s farmer welfare schemes from reaching the farmers of Delhi. “You have never made appropriate decisions in the interest of farmers in Delhi,” he stated, accusing the AAP government of actively blocking these initiatives. According to the Union Minister, the delay in implementing these schemes has left farmers feeling “upset” and “worried.”

Chauhan pointed out that this was not the first time he had raised the issue with the Delhi Chief Minister. He mentioned that he had previously written a letter outlining the challenges faced by farmers in the capital. However, he expressed disappointment that no concrete measures have been taken by the AAP government to address the concerns of Delhi’s farmers. This, Chauhan argued, demonstrated the lack of priority given to farmers’ welfare by the state government.

The Union Agriculture Minister highlighted the ongoing deprivation of farmers in Delhi due to the non-implementation of key welfare schemes, including financial assistance and support programs. He asserted that the central government’s schemes, which are designed to provide much-needed relief to farmers, have been blocked in Delhi, exacerbating the financial difficulties faced by the agricultural community in the region.

In his strongly worded letter, Chauhan stated that he was writing with “great sadness” and lamented that the AAP government shows “no sympathy for farmers.” He underscored that the delay in implementing the central schemes has caused significant hardship to the farming community in Delhi. The Union Minister concluded by reiterating that the Delhi government’s negligence has left farmers without crucial support, urging CM Atishi to take immediate action to rectify the situation.

Political Context and Growing Tensions

This letter comes amid ongoing tensions between the AAP government in Delhi and the Centre, particularly over issues related to governance and the implementation of federal schemes. The disagreement over farmer welfare programs adds to the long-standing political rivalry, with each party accusing the other of neglecting public welfare.

As the debate over farmers’ welfare intensifies, the letter from Shivraj Singh Chauhan is expected to fuel further discussions and potentially increase pressure on the Delhi government to implement the Centre’s schemes. The response from Delhi CM Atishi and her government will be crucial in determining the next steps in this ongoing political and agricultural issue.

Read More : Gadchiroli Residents Embrace India And Reject Naxalism: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Filed under

AAP Delhi government

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Labels CM Atishi as Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Puppet,’ Challenges AAP’s Temple-Building Record

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Labels CM Atishi as Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Puppet,’ Challenges AAP’s Temple-Building Record

Humans Of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta Ditches Luxury Leather Goods in Embrace of Cruelty-Free Fashion

Humans Of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta Ditches Luxury Leather Goods in Embrace of Cruelty-Free Fashion

Rape Convict Asaram Bapu Returns To Jodhpur Jail After 17-Day Parole

Rape Convict Asaram Bapu Returns To Jodhpur Jail After 17-Day Parole

Kolkata: Engineering Student ‘Spikes Drink And Assaults’ Classmate; Arrested

Kolkata: Engineering Student ‘Spikes Drink And Assaults’ Classmate; Arrested

Uttarakhand To Become First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code, Announces CM Dhami

Uttarakhand To Become First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code, Announces CM Dhami

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox