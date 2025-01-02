‘AAP Has No Sympathy For Farmers’ Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan Accuses Delhi Government

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for neglecting the welfare of farmers in the national capital.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for neglecting the welfare of farmers in the national capital. In a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Chauhan alleged that the AAP government has hindered the implementation of several farmer-friendly schemes initiated by the Centre. He expressed concern over the growing discontent among farmers in Delhi, who, according to him, are being deprived of essential benefits due to the Delhi government’s lack of action.

Chauhan Accuses Delhi Government of Blocking Central Schemes

In his letter, Chauhan emphasized that the Delhi government has continuously prevented the central government’s farmer welfare schemes from reaching the farmers of Delhi. “You have never made appropriate decisions in the interest of farmers in Delhi,” he stated, accusing the AAP government of actively blocking these initiatives. According to the Union Minister, the delay in implementing these schemes has left farmers feeling “upset” and “worried.”

Chauhan pointed out that this was not the first time he had raised the issue with the Delhi Chief Minister. He mentioned that he had previously written a letter outlining the challenges faced by farmers in the capital. However, he expressed disappointment that no concrete measures have been taken by the AAP government to address the concerns of Delhi’s farmers. This, Chauhan argued, demonstrated the lack of priority given to farmers’ welfare by the state government.

The Union Agriculture Minister highlighted the ongoing deprivation of farmers in Delhi due to the non-implementation of key welfare schemes, including financial assistance and support programs. He asserted that the central government’s schemes, which are designed to provide much-needed relief to farmers, have been blocked in Delhi, exacerbating the financial difficulties faced by the agricultural community in the region.

In his strongly worded letter, Chauhan stated that he was writing with “great sadness” and lamented that the AAP government shows “no sympathy for farmers.” He underscored that the delay in implementing the central schemes has caused significant hardship to the farming community in Delhi. The Union Minister concluded by reiterating that the Delhi government’s negligence has left farmers without crucial support, urging CM Atishi to take immediate action to rectify the situation.

Political Context and Growing Tensions

This letter comes amid ongoing tensions between the AAP government in Delhi and the Centre, particularly over issues related to governance and the implementation of federal schemes. The disagreement over farmer welfare programs adds to the long-standing political rivalry, with each party accusing the other of neglecting public welfare.

As the debate over farmers’ welfare intensifies, the letter from Shivraj Singh Chauhan is expected to fuel further discussions and potentially increase pressure on the Delhi government to implement the Centre’s schemes. The response from Delhi CM Atishi and her government will be crucial in determining the next steps in this ongoing political and agricultural issue.

