Gadchiroli Residents Embrace India And Reject Naxalism: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the significant transformation of Gadchiroli, highlighting that locals now support India and its Constitution over Naxal ideology. He attributed this change to the combined efforts of the police and the cooperation of villagers in combating Naxalism.

Key Announcements During Fadnavis’ Visit

During his visit to Gadchiroli, Fadnavis announced several initiatives and developments:

Inauguration of Bus Services : The first-ever bus service in 77 years was launched, connecting Aheri to Gardewada. Fadnavis described this as a milestone in integrating the region with the rest of the state.

: The first-ever bus service in 77 years was launched, connecting Aheri to Gardewada. Fadnavis described this as a milestone in integrating the region with the rest of the state. Infrastructure Projects : New projects, including the Gatta-Gardewada-Vangeturi road, Tadguda Bridge, and other key connectivity initiatives, were inaugurated.

: New projects, including the Gatta-Gardewada-Vangeturi road, Tadguda Bridge, and other key connectivity initiatives, were inaugurated. Police Outpost in Pengunda: A new police help center was established in Pengunda, marking an enhanced government presence in previously Maoist-dominated areas.

In a significant development, 11 Naxalites, including Vimla Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka, surrendered before the police in Gadchiroli. The group comprised eight women and three men, with bounties totaling over ₹1 crore. Sidam, a leader of the Dandakaranya Zonal Committee, had been involved in Naxalism for 34 years. Each surrendered Naxalite received a financial aid package worth ₹86 lakh to facilitate their reintegration into society.

Police and Government Collaboration

Fadnavis credited the successful efforts against Naxalism to the dedication of the police force and the cooperation of local villagers. He praised the establishment of government presence in the region, noting the construction of roads, bridges, and police outposts that have significantly reduced Maoist influence.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a mining plant, which aims to provide employment to 50,000 people in the region. This initiative is expected to boost the local economy and further weaken the appeal of Naxalism.

Eradicating Naxalism

Expressing optimism about the future, Fadnavis stated, “Naxalism is nearing its end in Maharashtra. The dominance of Maoists is diminishing as major cadres surrender and recruitment dries up.” He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Gadchiroli a leading district in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis interacted with police personnel and villagers, acknowledging their role in transforming Gadchiroli. He urged continued cooperation and vigilance to ensure lasting peace and development in the region.

The visit by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the government’s focus on security, development, and community building in Gadchiroli. With the combined efforts of the police, government, and local residents, the region is witnessing a historic shift towards peace and progress.

