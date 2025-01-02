Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Bareilly Temple Wall Vandalized; Police Launch Investigation And Remove Graffiti

A wall of the Shanti Maa Durga temple in Biharipur, under the Kotwali police station area, was defaced with controversial graffiti on Wednesday.

Bareilly Temple Wall Vandalized; Police Launch Investigation And Remove Graffiti

A wall of the Shanti Maa Durga temple in Biharipur, under the Kotwali police station area, was defaced with controversial graffiti on Wednesday. Local authorities promptly addressed the situation, erasing the graffiti and registering a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals.

The police acted swiftly after the incident was reported. Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Pandey confirmed that CCTV footage from cameras installed near the temple is being reviewed to identify the culprits.

Community Reaction

The incident has drawn significant attention, with a purported video of the defaced wall circulating on social media. In response, City Magistrate Rajiv Shukla has urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading rumors, emphasizing the importance of maintaining communal harmony.

Authorities have taken proactive steps to ensure peace in the area. The swift action by the police to remove the graffiti and begin the investigation has been appreciated by local residents. However, community leaders and officials continue to appeal for restraint and vigilance.

Police have requested anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, with a focus on identifying the individuals responsible for the act.

This incident comes amid heightened sensitivities around places of worship. Similar acts in the past have sparked unrest, making it crucial for authorities to address such matters promptly and transparently. Community leaders have reiterated the need for unity and mutual respect among all sections of society.

The defacement of the Shanti Maa Durga temple wall is a troubling incident, but the prompt actions by law enforcement demonstrate a commitment to resolving the issue. As investigations continue, the authorities and community members alike emphasize the importance of peace and cooperation in the area.

Read More : ‘Goa Almost Empty On New Years’ Eve’, Claims X User Sparking Debate Over Tourism Decline In Peak Season

Filed under

Bareily Temple Wall

Advertisement

Also Read

New Orleans New Year’s Tragedy: FBI Probes Terror Links In Deadly Attack

New Orleans New Year’s Tragedy: FBI Probes Terror Links In Deadly Attack

Gadchiroli Residents Embrace India And Reject Naxalism: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Gadchiroli Residents Embrace India And Reject Naxalism: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

53-Year-Old Man From Ghaziabad Gets Swollen Feet, Black Stools And Jaundice But Fails To Understand His Deadly Condition

53-Year-Old Man From Ghaziabad Gets Swollen Feet, Black Stools And Jaundice But Fails To Understand...

January 2 Horoscope Astrology Prediction: What Does You Star Sign Say?

January 2 Horoscope Astrology Prediction: What Does You Star Sign Say?

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox