Bareilly Temple Wall Vandalized; Police Launch Investigation And Remove Graffiti

A wall of the Shanti Maa Durga temple in Biharipur, under the Kotwali police station area, was defaced with controversial graffiti on Wednesday. Local authorities promptly addressed the situation, erasing the graffiti and registering a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals.

The police acted swiftly after the incident was reported. Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Pandey confirmed that CCTV footage from cameras installed near the temple is being reviewed to identify the culprits.

Community Reaction

The incident has drawn significant attention, with a purported video of the defaced wall circulating on social media. In response, City Magistrate Rajiv Shukla has urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading rumors, emphasizing the importance of maintaining communal harmony.

Authorities have taken proactive steps to ensure peace in the area. The swift action by the police to remove the graffiti and begin the investigation has been appreciated by local residents. However, community leaders and officials continue to appeal for restraint and vigilance.

Police have requested anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, with a focus on identifying the individuals responsible for the act.

This incident comes amid heightened sensitivities around places of worship. Similar acts in the past have sparked unrest, making it crucial for authorities to address such matters promptly and transparently. Community leaders have reiterated the need for unity and mutual respect among all sections of society.

The defacement of the Shanti Maa Durga temple wall is a troubling incident, but the prompt actions by law enforcement demonstrate a commitment to resolving the issue. As investigations continue, the authorities and community members alike emphasize the importance of peace and cooperation in the area.

