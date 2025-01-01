Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
‘Goa Almost Empty On New Years’ Eve’, Claims X User Sparking Debate Over Tourism Decline In Peak Season

Many suggest alternative destinations such as Bali, Vietnam, or Thailand, where travelers can enjoy better services at lower rates.

‘Goa Almost Empty On New Years’ Eve’, Claims X User Sparking Debate Over Tourism Decline In Peak Season

Goa, traditionally bustling with tourists during the New Year and Christmas season, is seeing an unexpected dip in visitor numbers this year, triggering widespread discussion. The state, known for its vibrant beaches, parties, and holiday atmosphere, is unusually quiet this time of year, with streets and popular tourist spots far less crowded than usual.

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj took to her social media, posting images and videos of nearly empty beaches and roads during what is typically Goa’s peak tourist season. Bhardwaj highlighted the stark contrast to the usual throngs of visitors and urged the government to take notice, particularly regarding issues like the monopoly of the taxi industry, which many claim is restricting ride-hailing services.

“Goa is almost empty. Hardly any tourists. It should be a wake-up call for the government. Hope they do something, especially about the transport,” Bhardwaj wrote on X, sharing a photograph of an almost deserted beach and road. She also posted a video showing quiet streets, saying, “For those calling me a liar. This was last night on roads that used to be totally jampacked earlier around New Year.”

Internet Reacts

Her post, which garnered over 2 million views in a single day, sparked mixed reactions.While many agreed with her, saying they noticed fewer tourists, others countered the claims, insisting that Goa is still as busy as ever.

Many argued that while the crowds might be thinner compared to previous years, the popular tourist spots were still buzzing. “I am currently in Goa and have been visiting for years. While the crowds may be smaller compared to previous years, it’s nowhere near as empty as shown in the video. Popular spots are still buzzing,” said X user Srikanth Beldona.

“False information. Goa is packed,” wrote X user Shajan Samuel.

As reported by PTI, State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, however, claims “Goa is almost packed. The demand for hotels is high, especially for four-star and five-star hotels.”

Bali, Thailand Better?

Several X users blamed the decline in tourists on high hotel prices, expensive taxis, and increasing competition from international destinations like Thailand and Vietnam. “For the same cost, trust me, Thailand is providing an excellent stay, well-organized sightseeing, beautiful beaches, and food cheaper than Goa. And scams are negligible. And to top it very clean,” commented one user.

Some users are even suggesting alternative destinations such as Bali, Vietnam, or Thailand, where they claim travelers can enjoy better services at lower rates. “Goa will take some time to bring its prices down, along with its arrogance. Let’s face it, prices are skyrocketing in Goa. People are finding better deals and services in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia,” commented X user Sanjay Lazar.

Decline in Tourism?

A report from CEIC Data earlier in 2023 claimed that Goa’s tourist numbers have significantly dropped, with only 1.5 million foreign tourists visiting the state in 2023, compared to 8.5 million in 2019.

This decline is consistent with the ongoing debates surrounding Goa’s tourism sector, as factors like soaring hotel prices, expensive transport options, and higher flight costs have led some travelers to look elsewhere.

ALSO READ: New Year’s Eve: Section 163 Imposed For Two Days – What’s Available And What’s Not

 

Filed under

goa New Year tourism

