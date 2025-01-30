‘Pujya Bapu’, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 77th Death Anniversary

The day, observed as Martyrs' Day, also saw the inauguration of a special exhibition titled "Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents", showcasing rare archival materials that trace Gandhi's transformative journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, commemorating the life and ideals of the Father of the Nation. In a message posted on X, PM Modi emphasized Gandhi’s timeless influence, stating, “His ideals motivate us to build a developed India.” He also paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, honoring their service and contributions.

The Prime Minister’s tribute reflects the continued reverence for Gandhi’s philosophy of truth, non-violence, and social justice. His message resonated with India’s commitment to uphold these values, which remain at the core of the country’s developmental aspirations.

Here is PM’s X post:

Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his respects to Gandhi, highlighting the lasting impact of the Mahatma’s thoughts on cleanliness, self-reliance, and rural empowerment. The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is marked annually as Martyrs’ Day in India, a solemn occasion to remember the sacrifices made during the fight for India’s independence. On this day, the nation honors the profound impact of Gandhi’s philosophy on both the freedom movement and the post-independence period.

A Special Exhibition

This year, the National Archives of India (NAI), National Gandhi Museum (NGM), and the National Film Archives of India, in collaboration with Prasar Bharati Archives, have curated a special exhibition titled “Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents” in honor of the occasion. The exhibition, inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, offers an in-depth exploration of Gandhi’s transformative journey.

Through a rich collection of rare photographs, personal correspondences, official documents, audio recordings, and video clips, the exhibition highlights pivotal moments from Gandhi’s life, including his education in England, his activism in South Africa, and his leadership during major milestones such as the Champaran Satyagraha, Dandi March, and Quit India Movement. It also delves into his relentless efforts to promote social justice, eradicate untouchability, and foster communal harmony.

The exhibition, which will be open to the public for a limited period, serves as a tribute to the life and legacy of the Mahatma. It provides visitors with a rare glimpse into the thoughts and actions of one of the most influential figures in history.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was tragically assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla House, New Delhi, just months after India gained independence. Today, as the nation pays tribute to his enduring legacy, Mahatma Gandhi’s principles continue to guide India’s journey towards peace, justice, and development.

