Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Pujya Bapu’, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 77th Death Anniversary

The day, observed as Martyrs' Day, also saw the inauguration of a special exhibition titled "Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents", showcasing rare archival materials that trace Gandhi's transformative journey.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Pujya Bapu’, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 77th Death Anniversary


Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, commemorating the life and ideals of the Father of the Nation. In a message posted on X, PM Modi emphasized Gandhi’s timeless influence, stating, “His ideals motivate us to build a developed India.” He also paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, honoring their service and contributions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Prime Minister’s tribute reflects the continued reverence for Gandhi’s philosophy of truth, non-violence, and social justice. His message resonated with India’s commitment to uphold these values, which remain at the core of the country’s developmental aspirations.

Here is PM’s X post:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his respects to Gandhi, highlighting the lasting impact of the Mahatma’s thoughts on cleanliness, self-reliance, and rural empowerment. The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is marked annually as Martyrs’ Day in India, a solemn occasion to remember the sacrifices made during the fight for India’s independence. On this day, the nation honors the profound impact of Gandhi’s philosophy on both the freedom movement and the post-independence period.

A Special Exhibition

This year, the National Archives of India (NAI), National Gandhi Museum (NGM), and the National Film Archives of India, in collaboration with Prasar Bharati Archives, have curated a special exhibition titled “Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents” in honor of the occasion. The exhibition, inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, offers an in-depth exploration of Gandhi’s transformative journey.

Through a rich collection of rare photographs, personal correspondences, official documents, audio recordings, and video clips, the exhibition highlights pivotal moments from Gandhi’s life, including his education in England, his activism in South Africa, and his leadership during major milestones such as the Champaran Satyagraha, Dandi March, and Quit India Movement. It also delves into his relentless efforts to promote social justice, eradicate untouchability, and foster communal harmony.

The exhibition, which will be open to the public for a limited period, serves as a tribute to the life and legacy of the Mahatma. It provides visitors with a rare glimpse into the thoughts and actions of one of the most influential figures in history.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was tragically assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla House, New Delhi, just months after India gained independence. Today, as the nation pays tribute to his enduring legacy, Mahatma Gandhi’s principles continue to guide India’s journey towards peace, justice, and development.

ALSO READ: Rashid Engineer Moves Delhi HC For Interim Bail To Attend Parliament’s Budget Session

Filed under

mahatma gandhi PM Modi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ivanka Trump Devotes Hours To Assisting LA Fire Victims With Essentials, Meals, And Emotional Support

Ivanka Trump Devotes Hours To Assisting LA Fire Victims With Essentials, Meals, And Emotional Support

Reagan Airport Plane Crash: 18 People Feared Dead After Commercial Plane Collided With Army’s Black Hawk Chopper

Reagan Airport Plane Crash: 18 People Feared Dead After Commercial Plane Collided With Army’s Black...

Who Is Luo Fuli ? The ‘AI Prodigy’ Behind DeepSeek’s Success

Who Is Luo Fuli ? The ‘AI Prodigy’ Behind DeepSeek’s Success

‘I’m Just Praying’… Husband’s Hope For Wife Aboard American Airlines Flight After DC Crash

‘I’m Just Praying’… Husband’s Hope For Wife Aboard American Airlines Flight After DC Crash

AAP Leader Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes Haryana CM For Staged Yamuna Water Sip

AAP Leader Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes Haryana CM For Staged Yamuna Water Sip

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin

Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Comedian Ken Flores Dies At 28: Cause Of Death And What To Know

Comedian Ken Flores Dies At 28: Cause Of Death And What To Know

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox