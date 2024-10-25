Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Punjab: BSF Seizes Chinese Drones in Amritsar & Tarn Taran Amid Security Alert

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops have successfully recovered three made-in-China drones in a day from two different districts in Punjab, underscoring their ongoing efforts to combat cross-border smuggling operations. According to a press release issued by the BSF on Thursday, the drones were found in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, acting on intelligence provided by the BSF’s own wing.

The BSF reported that, “Acting on information by BSF intelligence wing, the BSF troops recovered 3 drones in a day from different locations in the border area of Amritsar and Tarn Taran district on October 24.”

Details of Drone Recoveries

The first of the three drones, reportedly in a damaged state, was found in the morning at approximately 9:50 AM. The drone was located in a farming field near the village of Bacchiwind in Amritsar district, thanks to a joint operation between the BSF and the Punjab Police.

“Another drone was recovered by BSF troops at about 1:45 PM from the area adjacent to the village Rattan Khurd of district Amritsar,” the release further stated.

Later that day, another recovery was made in Tarn Taran district. “A drone was recovered by BSF troops at about 1:45 PM from a farming field adjacent to village Khalra in district Tarn Taran,” the BSF added in its statement.

All three drones were identified as China-manufactured DJI Mavic 3 Classic models, raising concerns about the increasingly sophisticated equipment used in cross-border smuggling operations.

Significance of the Recoveries

The recovery of these drones highlights the BSF’s dedication to securing India’s borders and curbing illegal activities from across the border. The press release emphasized that these drones, likely used for narcotics smuggling, were part of desperate attempts by Pakistan-based syndicates to smuggle illicit substances into India.

“These recoveries highlight the BSF’s commitment to prevent any illicit movement of Pakistani drones from across the border, thus decimating the desperate attempts of cross-border narco-syndicates,” said the official release.

The increasing use of drones by smuggling rings has posed a significant challenge to Indian border forces, particularly in Punjab, which shares a sensitive border with Pakistan. BSF has stepped up its surveillance to tackle this evolving threat.

Encounter and Arrests in Amritsar

On the same day as the drone recoveries, a separate incident unfolded in Amritsar, where Punjab Police were engaged in a brief gunfight near the Diamond Avenue area. Two individuals were arrested following the encounter, during which shots were exchanged, and one person sustained injuries.

Providing details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated, “Two pistols were recovered from them, one of them was a sophisticated Glock 9mm and .32 bore pistol with 13 rounds. It seems to be a case of inter-gang rivalry. We will soon nab another two accused of the same gang.”

The arrests are likely linked to an ongoing investigation into illegal arms smuggling and gang-related violence in the region, according to local authorities. Both suspects were found in possession of firearms, hinting at broader criminal activities that may have connections with cross-border operations.

Filed under

Amritsar Border Security Force (BSF) made-in-China drones punjab Tarn Taran districts
