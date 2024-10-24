Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Indian Railways To Operate 7,000 Special Trains This Festive Season

With Diwali commencing on October 28 and Chhath Puja on November 5, the increased services reflect the growing demand from travelers.

Indian Railways To Operate 7,000 Special Trains This Festive Season

As the festive season approaches, Indian Railways has announced an extensive plan to cater to the surge in passenger traffic during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that 7,000 special trains will be operational, aiming to accommodate an additional 200,000 passengers daily.

With Diwali commencing on October 28 and Chhath Puja on November 5, the increased services reflect the growing demand from travelers. Western Railway has already detailed its commitment, announcing 2,602 trips across 73 pairs of Festival Special Trains originating from key locations such as Mumbai, Surat, Udhna, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara, heading to various destinations.

Extra Trains and Extra Coaches

In light of last year’s success, where 4,500 special trains were deployed, the current initiative marks a significant expansion in services. Officials anticipate a notable rise in passenger numbers, prompting this increase in capacity. The Northern Railway, in particular, is set to operate around 3,050 trips—an impressive 181% rise from the 1,082 trips offered last year. This surge in service aims to facilitate the heavy flow of travelers, especially towards eastern regions of the country.

In addition to special trains, Indian Railways is enhancing overall capacity by adding extra coaches to regular trains. This strategic move is intended to ensure that the rail network can handle the festive rush efficiently.

Two Railway Projects Approved

Simultaneously, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two significant railway projects with a combined investment of approximately Rs. 6,798 crore. These initiatives aim to expand the railway network by about 313 kilometers across eight districts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar.

The New Line project will connect around 168 villages and serve a population of approximately 1.2 million, adding nine new stations to the network. Additionally, the multi-tracking project will bolster connectivity to two Aspirational Districts—Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur—benefiting about 9 lakh people and facilitating the transportation of essential commodities such as agricultural products, fertilizers, coal, iron ore, steel, and cement.

