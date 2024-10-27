Punjab Farmers Continue Protest For Second Day, Demand Paddy Procurement

Farmers in Punjab continued their protest for a second day on Sunday, advocating for various demands, including the procurement of paddy. They organized roadblocks, known as “chakka jam,” in several areas, including Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla.

The protest saw participation from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political). Sarwan Singh Pandher, the coordinator for Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, stated at the Phagwara protest site that their indefinite roadblocks would persist, focusing on demands related to paddy procurement, DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertilizer, and stubble management. He noted that while the Chief Minister was in Delhi discussing matters with the Ministry of Home Affairs and JP Nadda, no agreement had yet been reached with the sellers or the central government. He emphasized the need for MP Ravneet Singh Bittu to facilitate dialogue between the farmers and the central authorities. Pandher also criticized the Chief Minister for his remarks in Delhi, which he perceived as an attack on the farmers, particularly regarding their roadblock actions.

Additionally, on October 26, farmers protested against police actions concerning stubble burning. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers JP Nadda met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the availability of DAP fertilizer for the ongoing agricultural season in Punjab.

