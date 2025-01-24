Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
'Pure Politics', Says Kejriwal As Punjab Police Withdraws Security Cover

Arvind Kejriwal has called the Punjab Police's decision to withdraw his additional security cover "pure politics," accusing the BJP of politicizing personal safety.

‘Pure Politics’, Says Kejriwal As Punjab Police Withdraws Security Cover

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday criticized the Punjab Police's decision to withdraw his additional security cover


Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday criticized the Punjab Police’s decision to withdraw his additional security cover, calling it “pure politics.” Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal expressed concerns over the politicization of personal safety and said such issues should remain above political maneuvering.

The withdrawal of security followed instructions from the Election Commission, based on a recommendation by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav confirmed on Thursday that the security component was removed as directed by the Delhi Police and the Election Commission.

Kejriwal alleged that the move was politically motivated and linked it to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. “Regrettably, personal security is being politicized. There should be no politics, at least on matters of safety and security,” he said.

Kejriwal Launched Criticism

During the press conference, Kejriwal took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP over Delhi’s law and order situation, citing the rise of gangster activities in the city. Referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claims of eliminating gangsters, Kejriwal remarked, “Yogi ji should give tips to Shah on how to rein in Delhi’s gangsters.”

The AAP chief has faced multiple alleged attacks during his ongoing election campaign. On Thursday, Kejriwal accused cadres of an opposition candidate of attacking his car during a public meeting in Hari Nagar. Last week, he claimed BJP workers had targeted him during a campaign rally.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi condemned the withdrawal of Kejriwal’s security, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of “playing with his life.” The AAP has reiterated its demand for adequate security for its leader, citing repeated threats and attacks.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase, with results to be declared on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are in the fray for 70 Assembly seats, making the battle a crucial one for the AAP and its rivals.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Contempt Plea Against UP Authorities On Demolition In Sambhal

Filed under

AAP arvind kejriwal

