Punjab Police Withdraws Additional Security For Arvind Kejriwal Amid Delhi Police Concerns

Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee with an extensive security detail, had received extra protection in Punjab, which has now been retracted following the Election Commission's directions.

Punjab Police has decided to withdraw the additional security detail provided to Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister, after receiving objections from the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police raised concerns over the presence of extra security personnel in the state, prompting the Punjab Police to act in compliance with the Election Commission’s directions.

Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, already has an extensive security arrangement in place, comprising 63 personnel, including a pilot, close protection staff, escort teams, and search-and-frisk units. This comprehensive security apparatus was initially extended further in Punjab, but the move has now been reversed in light of the recent developments.

Punjab’s Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, addressed the media in Patiala, stating that periodic threat reports related to both Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are shared with the concerned agencies. However, following directions from Delhi Police and the Election Commission, the state police has withdrawn its component of the security detail provided to Kejriwal.

Yadav reassured that the Punjab Police would continue to cooperate with their counterparts in Delhi, maintaining communication and sharing relevant inputs concerning security concerns. “We showed our concerns to them. We will remain in touch with them and share our inputs with the Delhi Police,” Yadav confirmed.

The issue of security for high-profile political leaders has been a contentious one, especially in the lead-up to elections. While security is paramount in ensuring the safety of public figures, disagreements over the extent of coverage and jurisdictional responsibilities often lead to such disputes.

