Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Punjab Police Withdraws Additional Security For Arvind Kejriwal Amid Delhi Police Concerns

Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee with an extensive security detail, had received extra protection in Punjab, which has now been retracted following the Election Commission's directions.

Advertisement
Punjab Police Withdraws Additional Security For Arvind Kejriwal Amid Delhi Police Concerns

Punjab Police has decided to withdraw the additional security detail provided to Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister, after receiving objections from the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police raised concerns over the presence of extra security personnel in the state, prompting the Punjab Police to act in compliance with the Election Commission’s directions.

Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, already has an extensive security arrangement in place, comprising 63 personnel, including a pilot, close protection staff, escort teams, and search-and-frisk units. This comprehensive security apparatus was initially extended further in Punjab, but the move has now been reversed in light of the recent developments.

Punjab’s Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, addressed the media in Patiala, stating that periodic threat reports related to both Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are shared with the concerned agencies. However, following directions from Delhi Police and the Election Commission, the state police has withdrawn its component of the security detail provided to Kejriwal.

Yadav reassured that the Punjab Police would continue to cooperate with their counterparts in Delhi, maintaining communication and sharing relevant inputs concerning security concerns. “We showed our concerns to them. We will remain in touch with them and share our inputs with the Delhi Police,” Yadav confirmed.

The issue of security for high-profile political leaders has been a contentious one, especially in the lead-up to elections. While security is paramount in ensuring the safety of public figures, disagreements over the extent of coverage and jurisdictional responsibilities often lead to such disputes.

ALSO READ: Ramesh Bidhuri Files Complaint Against Atishi Over Alleged Misleading Claims Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Delhi

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Thailand Becomes First Country In Southeast Asia To Legalize Same Sex Marriage

Thailand Becomes First Country In Southeast Asia To Legalize Same Sex Marriage

NDTV Loan Repayment Case: Delhi Court Accepts CBI Closure Report

NDTV Loan Repayment Case: Delhi Court Accepts CBI Closure Report

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Netaji Bose, Calls for Unity And Vigilance To Build A Developed India

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Netaji Bose, Calls for Unity And Vigilance To Build A...

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Ramesh Bidhuri Files Complaint Against Atishi Over Alleged Misleading Claims Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Ramesh Bidhuri Files Complaint Against Atishi Over Alleged Misleading Claims Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Entertainment

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Oscars 2025: How They Are Planning To Give Tribute To LA Wildfires

Oscars 2025: How They Are Planning To Give Tribute To LA Wildfires

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox