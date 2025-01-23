Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Ramesh Bidhuri Files Complaint Against Atishi Over Alleged Misleading Claims Ahead Of Delhi Polls

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri has filed a complaint against Delhi CM and AAP candidate Atishi, accusing her of hiring paid workers from other constituencies and filing false complaints to pressure authorities

Ramesh Bidhuri Files Complaint Against Atishi Over Alleged Misleading Claims Ahead Of Delhi Polls

On January 23, Ramesh Bidhuri filed a complaint against Atishi, alleging that she employed paid workers from other constituencies for her campaign. He claimed these workers were creating public disturbances and misbehaving with his party members. Bidhuri further accused Atishi of lodging false complaints to pressure the administration and intimidate his supporters.

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, 2025, tensions have escalated between BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi, both contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly seat.

Atishi’s Allegations Against Ramesh Bidhuri

Prior to this, on January 22, 2025, Atishi accused Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates of creating an atmosphere of “terror” in the Kalkaji constituency. She alleged that Bidhuri’s nephews and relatives were harassing AAP workers, attempting to coerce them into joining the BJP, and engaging in hooliganism. Atishi urged the Election Commission to take action against Bidhuri and his associates for these alleged intimidations.

Escalation Of Tensions

The conflict intensified when Ramesh Bidhuri, during a public address, made remarks about Atishi’s family background, suggesting she had “changed her father” in reference to her decision to stop using her surname ‘Marlena’. This comment led to Atishi breaking down during a press conference, where she expressed deep hurt over the personal nature of the attack and questioned the degradation of political discourse.

(With ANI Inputs)

