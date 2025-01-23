Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
‘We Know How To Create Employment,’ Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Eradicate Unemployment In Delhi

Highlighting employment generation as his top priority, Kejriwal emphasized his government’s achievements in public services and job creation.

‘We Know How To Create Employment,’ Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Eradicate Unemployment In Delhi

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal vowed to eliminate unemployment in the national capital within five years if re-elected. 

In a video message, the former Delhi Chief Minister outlined employment generation as his top priority, building on his government’s achievements in education, healthcare, and public services.

“I have worked in many areas, including education, health, electricity, and water, and this work will continue. But in the next five years, my priority will be to provide employment to the youth,” Kejriwal stated. He emphasized that his team is already preparing a comprehensive plan to address unemployment.

Highlighting his government’s track record, Kejriwal pointed to the AAP administration in Punjab, which he claimed has provided 48,000 government jobs and facilitated over three lakh private-sector jobs in less than two years. “We know how to create employment, and our intentions are honest. With people’s support, we will eliminate unemployment from Delhi in the next five years,” he asserted.

The AAP leader also underscored his vision for transforming Delhi into a hub of employment and growth. “Joblessness is a primary source of distress for families today. I am determined to make Delhi a hub of employment and growth,” he said, adding that his team comprises highly educated and committed individuals working to create opportunities for the youth.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. Kejriwal’s announcement comes as AAP seeks to secure a third consecutive term in power, banking on its governance record and promises for the future.

With unemployment being a key concern for voters, Kejriwal’s focus on job creation could prove pivotal in shaping the electoral narrative.

