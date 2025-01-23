Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Permits Accused Sameer Mahendru To Travel Abroad

The Delhi High Court granted permission to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, to travel abroad for business purposes.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted permission to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, to travel abroad for business purposes.

Justice Rahul Mahajan’s bench allowed Mahendru to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend a business meeting scheduled for January 29. The court approved his travel plans for the period between January 28 and January 31, 2025.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the request, arguing that Mahendru’s presence was required for the ongoing trial. The ED further expressed concerns that Mahendru had not provided adequate documentation to substantiate the details of the meeting he planned to attend.

Previously, when the court granted bail to Mahendru, a condition was imposed that he could not leave the country without prior judicial approval. This restriction continues to apply, with the court carefully assessing each request to travel abroad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED had strongly opposed Mahendru’s bail plea, alleging that the businessman was a key beneficiary of irregularities in the controversial Delhi excise policy implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in 2021. According to the agencies, Mahendru unfairly profited from policy changes and was implicated in a bribery scheme involving the payment of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

Mahendru, who is associated with the South Group, was arrested on September 28, 2022. The ED has accused him of playing a pivotal role in the alleged bribery scandal, which has become a focal point of investigations into the excise policy’s implementation.

This recent development highlights the continued legal scrutiny surrounding the Delhi excise policy case. Mahendru’s ability to secure court approval for international travel underscores the delicate balance between ensuring due process for the accused and safeguarding the interests of ongoing investigations. The court’s decision reflects a nuanced approach to addressing the competing priorities of business exigencies and judicial accountability in high-profile cases such as this.

Read More: Mysterious Illness Claims 17 Lives In Jammu And Kashmir’s Badhaal Village: Investigations Continue