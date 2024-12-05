Pushpa 2 : Woman Dies, Son Injured In Stampede At Screening In Hyderabad

A 35-year-old woman was killed, and her nine-year-old son sustained serious injuries during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ at a theatre in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. The unfortunate incident occurred at the Sandhya Theatre, where a massive crowd gathered to witness the screening of the much-awaited film and catch a glimpse of its lead actor, Allu Arjun. According to police reports, the stampede broke out when the actor, accompanied by music director Devi Sri Prasad, arrived at the venue.

Crowd Chaos Leads to Fatal Stampede

As the crowd surged to see Allu Arjun and other members of the film’s production team, chaos ensued outside the theatre. Police said that the intense pressure of the crowd caused the main gate of the theatre to collapse, which triggered a stampede. Despite efforts from the police to control the situation, including a lathi charge, the stampede turned fatal. The woman tragically lost her life, while her son was rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The crowd was reportedly not only eager to watch the film but also to see the stars and the production team, which led to the massive turnout at the theatre. Authorities had to call in additional police reinforcements to prevent further escalation and ensure public safety.

Film’s Release and Anticipated Success

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar, is a sequel to the highly successful 2021 film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, with the latter reprising his role. Scheduled to release across 10,000 screens in multiple languages, the film has generated immense anticipation. Though there were plans to release the film in 3D, those plans were scrapped due to delays in post-production, and the screenings will proceed in 2D and 4DX formats.

Despite the excitement surrounding the film, the tragic incident highlights the dangers of large crowds gathering at events without proper crowd control measures in place. The incident raises significant concerns about safety protocols at movie screenings and public events, especially when high-profile stars and anticipated films are involved.

Ticket Price Controversy and Legal Challenges

Amid the hype surrounding the film, there was controversy over ticket prices. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the prices were hiked, which led to legal petitions being filed in the courts. However, the Telangana High Court ruled in favor of allowing the film’s release, despite objections from certain parties regarding the price increase. This decision has sparked debate about the pricing of tickets for big-budget films and their impact on the general public.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when large numbers of people gather for events, especially when there is a heightened sense of excitement and anticipation. As the investigation continues, the focus will likely shift to better crowd management strategies to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

