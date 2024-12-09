Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Rajasthan’s Growth Spotlighted at Rising Rajasthan Summit; PM Modi and Vasundhara Raje Highlight Opportunities

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9, has drawn national attention with its promise to boost Rajasthan’s economy and create substantial job opportunities. The summit, running until December 11, aims to attract significant investments across various sectors in the state.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje’s Optimism

BJP MLA and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her enthusiasm for the summit’s potential impact on Rajasthan. Speaking to the media, she remarked, “I am very happy that the Prime Minister himself arrived here today. When these proposals and investments from the summit are released on the ground, it would bring in more jobs and improve the state’s economy, which would change the colors of Rajasthan.”

PM Modi’s Vision for Rajasthan

Addressing the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Rajasthan’s progress and potential. “Rajasthan is not only rising but also reliable, receptive, and knows how to refine itself. In a very short time, the Chief Minister has made tremendous efforts for the state. The rise of the state can only be made better by realizing its true potential,” he stated.

Modi highlighted the state’s rich resources, including its extensive road and railway networks, which make it a prime destination for investments.

Tourism: A Key Growth Driver

PM Modi underlined Rajasthan’s success in the tourism sector, noting its resilience even during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Despite Covid-19, India has boosted its tourism sector. Today, India’s domestic tourism is setting high standards, and Rajasthan has been a major beneficiary of this growth,” he said.

The Prime Minister also introduced the ‘Wed in India’ scheme, emphasizing its potential to attract destination weddings to Rajasthan, further bolstering the tourism industry. “Rajasthan today is the leading state in tourism across the country and attracts a large number of tourists,” Modi added.

Focus on Manufacturing and MSMEs

Highlighting Rajasthan’s manufacturing sector, PM Modi urged investors to tap into its vast potential. He pointed out that the Make in India initiative had made India a hub for low-cost manufacturing, benefiting global markets.

“India, through its Make in India program, is focusing on low-cost manufacturing, which is benefitting the world today,” the Prime Minister said. He revealed that Rajasthan alone accounted for exports worth approximately ₹84,000 crore and credited the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for boosting manufacturing.

The MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) policy, according to Modi, has strengthened the country’s industrial base and provided significant opportunities for growth in Rajasthan.

A Call to Explore Rajasthan

Concluding his address, PM Modi encouraged people to explore Rajasthan’s diverse potential across various sectors. “I appeal to people to explore Rajasthan in all its sectors, from tourism to manufacturing, from food to culture. The state has great potential and will set new bars of development,” he said.

