Sunday, January 26, 2025
we-woman
Republic Day Parade 2025: The Glory of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Combined Military Band, and Corps of Signals

The Republic Day Parade 2025 showcased the pride and strength of India's military with stellar performances by various regiments and corps.

Republic Day Parade 2025: The Glory of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Combined Military Band, and Corps of Signals


The Republic Day Parade 2025 showcased the pride and strength of India’s military with stellar performances by various regiments and corps. Among the most notable were the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment, the Combined Military Band, and the Corps of Signals, each contributing their distinct traditions and valor to the celebrations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment

Led by Major Bikramjeet Singh, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment took center stage with their disciplined march and unwavering commitment to duty. Known for their valor and service in critical operations, the regiment’s motto “Prashasta Ranvirta” translates to “Excellence in Warfare,” epitomizing their dedication to upholding the highest standards of military excellence.

The regiment’s war cry“Durga Mata Ki Jai”—resonated throughout the parade, symbolizing their unwavering faith and determination, inspiring generations of soldiers.

Combined Military Band

The Combined Military Band, led by Sub Major M Chandra Dath, added a musical touch to the parade with their performance of the stirring tune “Dhruv.” This band brought together the talents from the 14 Gorkha Training Centre, the Artillery Centre in Nashik, and the EME Centre in Bhopal, showcasing the unity of different arms of the military in harmony. The music was a fitting tribute to the country’s military ethos, evoking pride and patriotism among those who watched.

Corps of Signals

The Corps of Signals, led by Captain Ritika Khareta, brought an important element of communication and connectivity to the parade. With their motto “Teevra Chaukas”—meaning “Quick and Alert”—they demonstrated the crucial role of communication in modern warfare. This corps ensures seamless connectivity across the battlefield, allowing the armed forces to operate efficiently and effectively. Their precision and readiness, symbolized by their motto, are integral to India’s defense strategy.

Also Read: Republic Day Parade 2025: The Jat Regiment Marches With Pride And Valor, Watch

