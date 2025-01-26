Republic Day Parade 2025: The Jat Regiment Marches With Pride And Valor, Watch

During the Republic Day Parade 2025, one of the most remarkable displays of military tradition and valor came from the Jat Regiment, led by Captain Ajay Singh Garsa.

During the Republic Day Parade 2025, one of the most remarkable displays of military tradition and valor came from the Jat Regiment, led by Captain Ajay Singh Garsa. With a history spanning more than two centuries, the Jat Regiment has earned its place as one of the most distinguished regiments in the Indian Army.

#WATCH | The Jat Regiment, with a glorious history of more than 2 centuries & participation in both World Wars, at the 76th Republic Day Parade

The regiment, known for its bravery and resilience, actively participated in both World Wars, contributing significantly to India’s military achievements. Their motto, Sangatha Va Veerta—”Unity and Courage”—reflects their unyielding spirit and collective strength, which has been the foundation of their numerous successes on the battlefield.

The Jat Regiment’s war cry, “JAAT Balwaan, Jai Bhagwaan” (“Jat is strong, victory to God”), reverberated across the parade grounds, a tribute to their indomitable courage and faith. As they marched down Kartavya Path, their disciplined formation and proud tradition were a true reflection of the regiment’s contributions to India’s defense over the years.

The Jat Regiment’s participation in the Republic Day Parade 2025 was a powerful reminder of their legacy of honor, valor, and service to the nation. Their presence highlighted the enduring strength of India’s military heritage.

