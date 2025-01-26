Republic Day Parade 2025: BrahMos Missile Showcases India’s Advanced Military Might

As the Republic Day Parade 2025 progressed along Kartavya Path, the nation witnessed the impressive display of India’s technological prowess with the BrahMos missile system.

As the Republic Day Parade 2025 progressed along Kartavya Path, the nation witnessed the impressive display of India’s technological prowess with the BrahMos missile system. Leading this contingent was Captain Suraj Singh, embodying the spirit of excellence and precision.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The BrahMos missile, with its motto Sabse Aage Sabse Tez—”Ahead of All, Fastest of All”—is renowned for being the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile. With an effective range of 400 kilometers, it represents a crucial pillar of India’s defense strategy. Capable of delivering pinpoint strikes at high speed, the BrahMos is a symbol of India’s ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats.

🇮🇳𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 || Advertisement · Scroll to continue 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐌𝐨𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞, led by Captain Suraj Singh. BrahMos, a supersonic, high-precision cruise missile, is renowned for its impressive range of 400 kilometers. #RepublicDayWithAkashvani#RepublicDay2025 | #76thRepublicDay |… pic.twitter.com/coX75hQPyn — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 26, 2025

As the BrahMos platform moved down the parade route, it drew admiration for its unmatched speed and accuracy. This moment served as a testament to the innovation and resilience driving India’s defense capabilities forward. The crowd celebrated the BrahMos and its crew, highlighting India’s commitment to maintaining strategic superiority.\

Also Read: Republic Day Parade 2025: T-90 Bhishma Showcases India’s Military Strength, Watch