Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Republic Day Parade 2025: T-90 Bhishma Showcases India’s Military Strength, Watch

The formidable T-90 Bhishma, India’s main battle tank, took center stage at the Republic Day Parade 2025, led by Captain Navjo Singh Atwal of the 74 Armoured Regiment.

Republic Day Parade 2025: T-90 Bhishma Showcases India's Military Strength, Watch


The formidable T-90 Bhishma, India’s main battle tank, took center stage at the Republic Day Parade 2025, led by Captain Navjo Singh Atwal of the 74 Armoured Regiment. Representing the cutting edge of India’s military prowess, the T-90 Bhishma embodies strength, precision, and technological advancement.

Equipped with a powerful 125 mm smoothbore gun, a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun, and a 12.7 mm anti-aircraft gun, the T-90 is a versatile weapon of war. This tank has the remarkable ability to engage targets up to a range of 5 kilometers, even during the night, and is capable of operating underwater, making it a critical asset for modern combat scenarios.

The T-90 Bhishma operates under the inspiring motto, Vijay Ya Veergati—“Victory or Martyrdom”—symbolizing the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to defend the nation’s honor.

As the T-90 Bhishma rolled down Kartavya Path, it stood as a proud symbol of India’s robust defense capabilities and the bravery of its armed forces. The crowd erupted in applause, honoring the tank and its crew for their contribution to national security.

