Republic Day Parade 2025: 61 Cavalry Leads the Way With Motto Of Ashwa Shakti Yashobal

Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry holds the distinction of being the world’s only active serving horse-mounted cavalry regiment. This unique unit represents the legacy of India’s martial traditions and the timeless significance of cavalry in warfare.

As the Republic Day Parade continues at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the first Army contingent to take the stage is the prestigious 61 Cavalry, led by Lieutenant Ahaan Kumar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry holds the distinction of being the world’s only active serving horse-mounted cavalry regiment. This unique unit represents the legacy of India’s martial traditions and the timeless significance of cavalry in warfare.

With their motto, Ashwa Shakti Yashobal—meaning “Horse Power is Forever Supreme”—the 61 Cavalry embodies strength, valor, and discipline. Their majestic presence, accompanied by their impeccably groomed horses, was a spectacle of heritage and pride, drawing loud applause from the spectators.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 76th Republic Day Parade begins with the majestic 61 Cavalry, the world’s last active horse-mounted regiment, leading the march. Adding power to the display, the formidable T-90 Bhishma tank and the advanced Nag Missile System roll down Kartavya Path, showcasing India’s… pic.twitter.com/p9cUnBF6p4 — Zubin Ashara (@zubinashara) January 26, 2025

The contingent’s performance was a reminder of India’s rich military history and its enduring spirit of excellence.

Also Read: Republic Day Parade: The Indonesian Military Academy Participates, Watch