Sunday, January 26, 2025
we-woman
Republic Day Parade 2025: 61 Cavalry Leads the Way With Motto Of Ashwa Shakti Yashobal

Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry holds the distinction of being the world’s only active serving horse-mounted cavalry regiment. This unique unit represents the legacy of India’s martial traditions and the timeless significance of cavalry in warfare.

Republic Day Parade 2025: 61 Cavalry Leads the Way With Motto Of Ashwa Shakti Yashobal


As the Republic Day Parade continues at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the first Army contingent to take the stage is the prestigious 61 Cavalry, led by Lieutenant Ahaan Kumar.

Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry holds the distinction of being the world’s only active serving horse-mounted cavalry regiment. This unique unit represents the legacy of India’s martial traditions and the timeless significance of cavalry in warfare.

With their motto, Ashwa Shakti Yashobal—meaning “Horse Power is Forever Supreme”—the 61 Cavalry embodies strength, valor, and discipline. Their majestic presence, accompanied by their impeccably groomed horses, was a spectacle of heritage and pride, drawing loud applause from the spectators.

The contingent’s performance was a reminder of India’s rich military history and its enduring spirit of excellence.

