Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Republic Day Parade: The Indonesian Military Academy Participates, Watch

Republic Day 2025 Live: A band from the Indonesian military academy marched on Kartavya Path providing a synchronous visual treat to the audience.

Republic Day Parade: The Indonesian Military Academy Participates, Watch


The Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi witnessed a special highlight as a marching contingent and the Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta military band from Indonesia participated in the celebrations.

The 190-member ensemble from the Indonesian Military Academy showcased a unique blend of military precision, music, and noble values, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the parade.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, this year’s chief guest, proudly witnessed his nation’s contingent as they marched alongside India’s armed forces, symbolizing the strong bond between the two nations.

Also Read: Republic Day 2025: National Flag Unfurled with 21-Gun Salute, Parade Begins By The Ministry of Culture

Filed under

Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta

