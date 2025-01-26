Republic Day Parade: The Indonesian Military Academy Participates, Watch

Republic Day 2025 Live: A band from the Indonesian military academy marched on Kartavya Path providing a synchronous visual treat to the audience.

The Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi witnessed a special highlight as a marching contingent and the Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta military band from Indonesia participated in the celebrations. Advertisement · Scroll to continue #WATCH | Delhi: The Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil) and Marching Contingent, comprising 152 personnel from all branches of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) on Karvatya Path on 76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/GZf5PkK7sG — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 190-member ensemble from the Indonesian Military Academy showcased a unique blend of military precision, music, and noble values, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the parade.

Indonesian military academy band and National Armed Forces march on Kartavya Path with President @prabowo as Chief Guest. 152 members in marching contingent and 190 members in military band. #RepublicDayIndia #IndiaIndonesia 🇮🇳🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/iqsdxKZ2v7 — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) January 26, 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, this year’s chief guest, proudly witnessed his nation’s contingent as they marched alongside India’s armed forces, symbolizing the strong bond between the two nations.

