Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Republic Day 2025: National Flag Unfurled with 21-Gun Salute, Parade Begins By The Ministry of Culture

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, marking the commencement of the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Republic Day 2025: National Flag Unfurled with 21-Gun Salute, Parade Begins By The Ministry of Culture


President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, marking the commencement of the 76th Republic Day celebrations. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for the occasion.

Following the flag hoisting, the national anthem echoed across the venue, accompanied by a ceremonial 21-gun salute, symbolizing the nation’s pride and sovereignty.

The Republic Day Parade was introduced by a unique performance from 300 artists brought together by the Ministry of Culture. Using a blend of indigenous wind and percussion instruments, the ensemble set a vibrant and celebratory tone for the event.

India’s cultural heritage and patriotic spirit took center stage as the nation celebrated this momentous occasion.

Also Read: PM Modi Pays Homage To Nation’s Fallen Heroes At The National War Memorial On 76th Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu

