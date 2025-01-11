Rescue Efforts Restart In Flooded Assam Mine; Supervisor Arrested

Efforts to rescue trapped workers in a flooded coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district have shown progress as authorities work tirelessly to reduce water levels. The mine, previously run by the state’s mines and minerals department and abandoned 12 years ago, became the site of an illegal operation that began on Monday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the activity as “illegal,” emphasizing the risks posed by unregulated mining.

Rescue Operations and Challenges

Rescue efforts faced significant challenges as water levels inside the mine remained dangerously high. Authorities initially struggled to drain an estimated 100 feet of water due to continuous inflow from an underground aquifer. On Friday, five traditional pumps reduced the water level by around 23 feet, according to GD Tripathi, CEO of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

To bolster the rescue mission, a high-capacity pump from Coal India Limited, capable of draining 2,250 liters per minute, was transported to the site by the Indian Air Force. The installation of the pump began on Friday, with operations expected to commence on Saturday. Tripathi expressed optimism that the pump would significantly lower water levels, enabling rescuers to reach the trapped workers.

The illegal operation kept no records of workers, making it difficult to ascertain the exact number trapped. Officials estimate that between nine and 15 workers were caught in the flooding after reportedly striking a water source. While most workers escaped, the body of Ganga Bahadur Shretho, a resident of Nepal, was recovered on Wednesday.

Authorities have made two arrests in connection with the disaster. On Tuesday, Punish Nunisa, the operator of the mine, was detained. Hanan Laskar, the “sardar” (supervisor) of the miners, was arrested on Thursday after fleeing the site. Both individuals face charges related to the illegal mining operation.

Local Context and Safety Concerns

The mine’s location in a remote district of Assam highlights the prevalence of unregulated and unsafe mining practices. Labourers often work without proper safety equipment in hazardous conditions. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the mine, while abandoned, was not initially illegal, having been operated by the state’s mines and minerals department until its closure 12 years ago. He labeled the decision to resume operations as “illegal” and emphasized the risks involved.

Local residents reported that around 40 people entered the mine on Monday morning. The sudden flooding trapped several workers, while most managed to escape. Rescue officials remain uncertain about the survival of those still trapped, as debris from connected “rat hole” mines may block access to safety.

Authorities have maintained that draining the mine is critical to saving any remaining workers. The coming days will determine whether the intensified rescue efforts can prevent further loss of life in this tragic incident.

Read More : What Is The Controversy Behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s Latest Remark On Hindi Language?