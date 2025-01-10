What Is The Controversy Behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s Latest Remark On Hindi Language?

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently found himself at the center of a language debate after making remarks about Hindi during a graduation ceremony at a private engineering college in Tamil Nadu.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently found himself at the center of a language debate after making remarks about Hindi during a graduation ceremony at a private engineering college in Tamil Nadu.

While addressing the audience, Ashwin asked which language they would prefer for his speech. When he suggested English, there was mild applause. However, when he proposed Tamil, the response was overwhelmingly enthusiastic. The interaction could have ended there, but Ashwin added a third option—Hindi. The mention of Hindi received a lukewarm or negative response, prompting Ashwin to comment, “Hindi is not the national language; it is an official language.”

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has ignited a fresh debate at a Tamil Nadu event, stating, “Hindi is not our national language but an official language” Opinions? @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/el2g0sREKw — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 10, 2025

Remarks Ignite Political Reactions

Although the audience did not ask Ashwin to speak in Hindi, his remark on the language stirred political controversy. Critics saw it as fuel for long-standing debates over linguistic identity, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where resistance to Hindi imposition has historical roots.

The remark quickly became a talking point, with political figures weighing in. BJP leader Uma Anandan criticized Ashwin, saying, “DMK appreciating this won’t be a surprise. I want to ask him— is he a national cricketer or a Tamil Nadu cricketer?”

Ashwin’s Mixed Relationship with Hindi

Ashwin’s comment gained more attention given his previous engagement with Hindi-speaking audiences. The cricketer runs a YouTube channel titled Ash Ki Baat, catering to his Hindi-speaking fans. The channel boasts over 126,000 subscribers, though Ashwin has not uploaded frequently in recent times, likely due to his cricketing commitments.

Broader Context

Ashwin’s remarks touched on a sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu, where linguistic pride and opposition to Hindi as a dominant language have been contentious topics for decades. His statement has been interpreted in varying ways—some see it as a genuine observation, while others perceive it as a political stance.

As the discussion unfolds, it highlights the nuanced interplay of language, identity, and politics in India, showing how even a casual comment by a public figure can spark a broader debate.

Annamalai’s Reaction On Ashwin’s Statement

On cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin’s “Hindi not our national language” statement, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai says, “Correct. It is not our national language which Annamalai is also telling you. Not only my dear friend Ashwin has to say that…It is not the national language. It was a link language, it is a language of convenience…”

#WATCH | Madurai: On cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin’s “Hindi not our national language” statement, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai says, “Correct. It is not our national language which Annamalai is also telling you. Not only my dear friend Ashwin has to say that…It is not… pic.twitter.com/hddBuznvy8 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

Also Read: PM Modi’s Heartwarming Message To The Journalists, ‘Thand Me Sambhaliye …’, Watch