Sunday, January 5, 2025
Rural Development Takes Centre Stage As NABARD Chairman Speaks At Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025

At Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, NABARD Chairman Shaji KV highlighted rural India’s crucial role in economic growth. His address emphasized advancements in infrastructure, women’s entrepreneurship, and sustainable farming, marking rural India’s transformative journey.

Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, Day 2, witnessed a powerful address by Mr. Shaji KV, Chairman of NABARD, emphasizing the pivotal role of rural India in fuelling the nation’s economic growth.

Organized jointly by the Department of Financial Services and NABARD, this festival continues to showcase rural India’s transformative journey and its contributions to the nation’s holistic development.

NABARD Chairman’s Address: A Vision for Rural Growth

During his interaction with media, Chairman of NABARD, Mr. Shaji KV underscored the significant strides rural India has made over the past decade. He remarked, “From enhanced infrastructure under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna to electrification, digital connectivity, and GI tagging of rural products, rural India is bridging the gap with urban areas. The increasing demand in rural areas highlights the need to fast-track development and leverage these advancements for a stronger, inclusive economy.”

He further highlighted NABARD’s initiatives in promoting women’s entrepreneurship, supporting rural artisans with a special focus on the North-Eastern region, and enhancing agricultural productivity through climate-smart and organic farming practices. He called for greater collaboration to ensure rural development is sustainable, equitable, and aligned with India’s growth aspirations.

Panel Discussions: Driving Sustainability and Rural Empowerment

The second day featured two insightful panel discussions:

1. Scaling Organic Agriculture to Tap Opportunities

The panel explored the transformative potential of organic farming in addressing climate change, food security, and environmental sustainability. Key highlights included:
• Promoting bio-fertilizer production at the farm level under the “GOBAR-Dhan” Yojana, which has already established 2,324 biogas and compressed biogas units.
• Strengthening organic exports through certification under the National Program for Organic Production (NPOP), which ensures global compliance and builds consumer trust.
• Leveraging e-commerce platforms and industry participation to drive domestic market growth, currently valued at ₹16,800 crore.

2. Empowering Cooperatives for a Viksit Bharat

The discussion focused on the role of cooperatives in accelerating rural development. NABARD’s initiatives in digitizing over 67,000 cooperative societies and fostering shared services for cooperative banks were highlighted as transformative measures to ensure accessible and affordable banking for rural populations.

Cultural Extravaganza: A Celebration of India’s Diversity

The evening was a feast for the senses, celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage through vibrant performances from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir and Manipur. These included,
• Shankh Vadan by Subahe Banaras group (Uttar Pradesh)
• Kashmiri folk and Sufi music by Noor Mohammad Shah (Kashmir)
• Pung Cholom by Priti Patel and Group (Manipur)
• Sufiana Qawwali by Ustad Chand Afzal (Delhi)
These performances highlighted the intricate tapestry of India’s artistic traditions, connecting audiences with the soul of rural India.

