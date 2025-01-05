Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
What Is Gen Beta? India’s First Baby Of The New Generation Born In Aizawl

Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng, the first Gen Beta baby born in India, was born in Aizawl, Mizoram, at 12:03 am on January 1, 2025. According to futurist Mark McCrindle, Gen Beta is defined as children born between 2025-2039, growing up in a world shaped by AI and innovation.

The New Year 2025 marks a new generation of life, referred to as the birth of ‘Generation Beta.’ A baby was born in Aizawl, Mizoram, in India. At 12:03 AM, on January 1, in the Synod Hospital at Durtlang, baby boy Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng took birth, creating a historic milestone in the nation.

India’s First Gen Beta Baby

Weighing 3.12 kilograms, baby Frankie symbolizes the beginning of a new generation. Sister Lalchhuanawmi from Lawmna Ward of the hospital said that baby Frankie was healthy and that there had been no complications during his birth. Akashvani News Aizawl says that Frankie is the second child of Ramzirmawii and ZD Remruatsanga, who reside in Khatla East, Aizawl. Also to Frankie is his sister, who is older, making him that highly loved child.

The mother of the baby, Ramzirmawii, is ecstatic to welcome not only a son but also India’s first member of Gen Beta.

What Is Generation Beta?

Mark McCrindle coined the term ‘Generation Beta’ to describe the children born between 2025 and 2039. In 2035, this generation is going to constitute 16% of the world’s population. In his writings, McCrindle goes on to state that Gen Beta babies are children of millennials or Gen Y parents and older generations of Gen Z parents. Most of these children would live to experience the 22nd century dawn.

McCrindle took the Greek alphabet to naming these new generations and began from Generation Alpha as Beta. That alone signifies it’s not the passing of time but a complete shift in the human world. Gen Beta will have a totally different world that is built for generations who live through unprecedented technological integration, as seen by McCrindle.

Future In Sight

Generation Beta will grow up in an era defined by AI, automation, and sustainability breakthroughs, so their experiences will be closely tied to leading-edge technologies-from learning, health, and entertainment. McCrindle believes that for them, digital and physical worlds will seamlessly merge, social norms will shift, and global citizenship will gain increased importance.

