Delhi-NCR AQI Improves: Stage-III GRAP Measures Revoked, Stage-I And II Still Active

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to revoke the Stage-III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR after a marked improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. This decision follows favorable meteorological conditions that have resulted in a gradual decline in pollution levels. The announcement was made during a meeting held on January 1, 2025.

The Stage-III measures, classified as “Severe” under GRAP, were initially invoked on January 3, 2025, after the AQI surpassed the 350 threshold. The AQI had reached alarmingly high levels, prompting the CAQM to enforce stringent actions. However, as conditions improved, the sub-committee closely monitored real-time AQI data and weather forecasts.

By 4:00 PM on January 1, 2025, the AQI dropped to 346, a significant improvement from the earlier levels. This reduction, which was 55 points below the Stage-III threshold, suggested that the air quality was likely to continue improving. By 5:00 PM, the AQI further decreased to 335, indicating a positive trend.

According to the CAQM’s official statement, the improved air quality was expected to sustain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also predicted that the AQI would remain in the “Very Poor” or “Poor” category but would not worsen. Therefore, the Stage-III measures were revoked, and the region could avoid further deterioration in air quality.

Stage-I And Stage-II Measures Remain In Force

While the Stage-III measures have been lifted, the CAQM confirmed that Stage-I and Stage-II measures will continue to be enforced across Delhi-NCR. These measures, which aim to keep AQI levels from worsening, will be closely monitored by relevant agencies. The CAQM has emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance and intensifying efforts under these stages to ensure air quality does not deteriorate further.

“The actions under Stage-I and II of the revised GRAP will remain invoked and be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all concerned agencies in the entire NCR,” the CAQM statement said, underlining the necessity of sustained action in controlling pollution.

Restrictions On Construction And Demolition Activities

As part of the continued effort to manage pollution levels, the CAQM has reiterated its earlier directive regarding construction and demolition activities. Projects that were halted due to violations of air quality guidelines will not be allowed to resume unless they receive specific approval from the Commission. This measure aims to preserve the improvements made in the region’s air quality and prevent a relapse into severe conditions.

Although Stage-III measures are no longer in effect, the CAQM urged the public to continue adhering to the guidelines set under Stage-II, especially given the unpredictable weather conditions during the winter season. The Commission reassured the public that it will keep a close watch on the air quality and will implement further actions if necessary, based on real-time data and weather forecasts from the IMD and IITM.

“The sub-committee will continue to monitor the air quality closely and will take appropriate decisions based on AQI levels and forecasts,” said the CAQM in its statement. The ongoing monitoring ensures that any deterioration in air quality is addressed immediately, preventing a return to severe pollution levels.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures that are triggered based on the AQI levels in Delhi-NCR. The plan has four stages:

Stage-I: Very Poor AQI.

Stage-II: Poor AQI.

Stage-III: Severe AQI.

Stage-IV: Reintroduction of stringent measures if AQI exceeds 400.

In December 2024, the CAQM had invoked Stage-III measures when the AQI entered the “Severe” category. However, with improving air quality in early January 2025, Stage-III measures were temporarily enforced on January 3 but later lifted on January 1 as conditions improved.

