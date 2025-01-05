Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Starlink Devices Surface In Violence Hit Manipur Despite Musk's Denial, Report Finds

Amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, reports suggest that Starlink satellite internet has been used by both militants and civilians to circumvent internet shutdowns.

Starlink Devices Surface In Violence Hit Manipur Despite Musk’s Denial, Report Finds

In a region already struggling with unrest, The Guardian’s report suggests that Starlink satellite internet has been used by both civilians and militant groups in conflict-ridden Manipur, India. While the extent of its use remains uncertain, multiple sources have confirmed its operation in areas affected by the ongoing ethnic conflict.

First-hand accounts from both security agencies and civilians reveal that Starlink has been functional in parts of Manipur, despite the state’s efforts to curb internet access during times of heightened tension. 

Starlink Under Scrutiny

According to a report by The Guardian, which cited information from militia groups and the state police, Starlink has been a tool leveraged by both the Meitei People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and local residents to stay connected when traditional internet services were suspended.

One individual, a member of the PLA, shared that the group initially used Starlink in Myanmar and later realized that the satellite service was working within certain areas of Manipur as well. This allowed them to bypass the internet shutdowns imposed by the authorities. Further reports indicated that civilians, too, have been using Starlink devices to access the internet in areas where connectivity has been restricted.

A resident of Imphal, the state’s capital, recounted how they were shocked to see a Starlink device functioning during a complete internet blackout in the region. “It was the period when the internet was turned off in our region. I was surprised to see the internet working when I connected my own phone,” person said.

Elon Musk’s denial

Despite these accounts, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, quickly dismissed the claims, stating that “Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India,” effectively denying that the service was being used in the country. This prompted further speculation regarding the real extent of Starlink’s operations in conflict zones, especially given reports from the ground.

In a follow-up report, security sources in Manipur confirmed the use of Starlink internet by both militants and civilians. However, SpaceX, the company that operates Starlink, declined to comment on the matter.

While Musk’s denial casts doubt on the full scale of Starlink’s involvement, the accounts from local sources suggest a complex reality where satellite internet, irrespective of official statements, continues to function in parts of a state caught in the throes of ethnic strife. The true reach and impact of Starlink in Manipur remain unclear, but its presence seems undeniable amidst the ongoing conflict.

Filed under

Elon Musk MANIPUR

