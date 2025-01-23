Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Was ‘Acting,’ Claims Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane; Sparks Controversy

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, recovering from a knife attack, faces shocking allegations from Maharashtra Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, who questioned the authenticity of the incident.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who recently suffered six stab wounds, including one near his spinal cord, during an alleged attack in his Mumbai home, has become the subject of heated political debate. Maharashtra Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has sparked outrage with incendiary comments, questioning the authenticity of the attack and accusing Khan of “acting.”

Rane, in statements quoted by ANI, alleged, “I doubted if he had been stabbed… or if he was acting. He was dancing while walking out of the hospital.” The 54-year-old actor was discharged from Lilavati Hospital just a day before Rane’s remarks.

Controversial Remarks Target Saif Ali Khan

The BJP leader referred to Khan in disparaging terms, claiming, “Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan’s house. It is good… garbage should be taken away.” He also accused NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad and Supriya Sule of favoritism, alleging they only express concern when “any Khan” is hurt, while remaining silent on issues involving Hindu actors like the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rane’s remarks have drawn criticism from several quarters, with many calling them inflammatory and unwarranted.

Ajit Pawar Defends Investigation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed Rane’s comments, stating, “I don’t know what he said… but if he has something on his mind, he can tell the Home Department.” Pawar added, “The truth, at the moment, is that the person has been arrested. That person had come from Bangladesh.”

According to Pawar, the suspect, identified as Shariful Shehzad, had entered Mumbai illegally and was allegedly attempting to burgle Khan’s residence. The actor’s nanny reportedly confronted Shehzad, who demanded ₹1 crore. Shehzad, who is now in police custody, allegedly admitted to the attack, saying, “Haan, maine hi kiya hai (Yes, I did it).”

In addition to Rane, Sanjay Nirupam, a politician from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, added to the controversy by questioning the actor’s recovery. “The way Saif came out… it seemed nothing happened six days ago,” Nirupam remarked.

Suspect’s Lawyer Denies Charges

The lawyer representing Shehzad argued that the allegations against his client were fabricated. “Nothing incriminating has been recovered from him. They have not produced any document to prove he is a Bangladeshi national,” the lawyer said.

Despite these claims, police believe Shehzad attempted to flee to Bangladesh after the attack and tracked him to Thane following an extensive chase.

Incident Sparks Debate on Security

The knife attack has raised concerns over security in Mumbai, especially given the involvement of an illegal immigrant. The incident has also highlighted the contentious rhetoric used by some political leaders, fueling public outrage.

As the investigation continues, Saif Ali Khan has not yet commented on the political fallout. However, the focus remains on uncovering the full details of the attack and addressing the growing tensions surrounding it.

